Equitable Announces Election Of Directors

TORONTO, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Equitable Group Inc. (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.PR.C) (TSX: EQB.R) announced today the ten nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 31, 2022 were elected as directors of Equitable at the virtual annual and special meeting of shareholders held earlier today. The results of the proxy vote are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Michael Emory 19,809,143 96.14% 795,081 3.86% Susan Ericksen 20,083,087 97.47% 521,137 2.53% Kishore Kapoor 20,330,306 98.67% 273,918 1.33% Yongah Kim 20,582,694 99.90% 21,530 0.10% David LeGresley 20,395,037 98.98% 209,187 1.02% Lynn McDonald 19,847,522 96.33% 756,702 3.67% Andrew Moor 20,587,536 99.92% 16,688 0.08% Rowan Saunders 20,308,514 98.56% 295,710 1.44% Vincenza Sera 20,036,560 97.24% 567,664 2.76% Michael Stramaglia 20,050,262 97.31% 553,962 2.69%

The detailed results on all matters voted on at the annual and special meeting of shareholders will be available on www.equitablebank.ca and through Canadian securities regulators at www.sedar.com.

About Equitable Bank

Equitable Group Inc. trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.PR.C) (TSX: EQB.R) and serves more than 340,000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank, Canada's Challenger Bank™. Equitable Bank has a clear mandate to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. Founded over 50 years ago, Equitable Bank provides diversified personal and commercial banking and through its EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca) has been named the top Schedule I Bank in Canada on the Forbes World's Best Banks 2022 and 2021 lists. Please visit equitablebank.ca for details.









