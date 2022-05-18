DRYDEN STREET SCHOOL OF WESTBURY, NEW YORK WINS THE 2022 COLGATE BRIGHT SMILES KIDS AWARDS GRAND PRIZE

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- They showcased what optimism and smiles can do in words, deeds, and adorable formation, and in the end, students at Westbury, New York's Dryden Street School captured the 2022 Colgate Bright Smiles Kids Awards national title, a grand prize of $10,000, and hearts across the United States. Second and third place winners Trevitt Elementary School in Columbus, Ohio and P.S. 133 Fred R. Moore Academy from Harlem, New York were awarded $5,000 and $2,500, respectively.

Presented by Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures, in collaboration with Hip Hop Public Health, the Bright Smiles Kids Awards invited children ages 6-14 to use their creativity to submit videos of projects that highlight how optimism can positively impact our lives and futures. This year's competition drew a record-setting number of entries from young people enrolled in schools, clubs, and after-school programs from Yakima, Washington to Long Island, New York, and from Columbus, Ohio to Austin, TX. Submissions included songs, spoken word recitations, simulated newscasts, dances, and technology projects. Following a review by a panel of judges assembled by Hip Hop Public Health, seven finalists were selected. A live public vote attracted thousands of fans and determined the first, second, and third-place winners announced today during the virtual Bright Smiles Kids Awards event hosted by internationally acclaimed record producer and co-founder of Hip Hop Public Health, Doug E. Fresh.

"Today's finalists are tomorrow's visionaries," shared Doug E. Fresh during the program. "It isn't always easy to be optimistic, but when we are, it's contagious, and we help make the world a better place." He also delighted the audience with the news that the Bright Smiles Kids Awards finalists will have an opportunity to appear with Hip Hop Public Health in a music video that highlights good oral health habits.

"At Colgate, we believe that everyone deserves a future they can smile about," said Dr. Gillian Barclay, the Company's Vice President, Global Public Health and Scientific Affairs. "Showing our children that we believe in their dreams and ability to lead and achieve amazing things nurtures the kind of young leaders who will inspire us all."

To watch the rebroadcast of the Bright Smiles Kids Awards program, please visit https://colgate.brandlive.com/bright-smiles-kids-awards/en/registration.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, we sell our products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA SKIN, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. We are recognized for our leadership and innovation in promoting sustainability and community wellbeing, including our achievements in decreasing plastic waste and promoting recyclability, saving water, conserving natural resources, and improving children's oral health through our Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than 1.4 billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate's global business and how we are building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com.

About Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures

Established in 1991, Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures (BSBF) has reached more than 1.4 billion children in more than 100 countries across the world. The program strategically partners to reach underserved children and their families where they are born, live, work, learn, and play. BSBF continues to promote health equity, optimal health and well-being, and to lead global social impact efforts that empower children and families to achieve healthy and bright futures.

About Hip Hop Public Health

Hip Hop Public Health (HHPH) is an internationally recognized 501c3 that harnesses the transformative power of music, culture, and science to improve health literacy and promote health equity in communities of color. Founded by Dr. Olajide Williams of Columbia University, a world-renowned leader in community-based behavioral intervention research, and the legendary Doug E. Fresh, HHPH has a 15-year track record of creating culturally relevant science-based content using an evidence-based framework for health promotion and behavior change, the Multisensory Multilevel Health Education Model, and the Child-Mediated Health Communication framework that focuses on children as messengers for disease prevention and health promotion interventions with parents and caregivers. All of HHPH's 200+ educational resources are available to stream and download for free, removing access barriers for teaching, learning and health literacy. For more information visit hhph.org and follow @hhphorg on social media.

Dryden Street School in Westbury, NY wins the 2022 Colgate Bright Smiles Kids Awards national title and $10,000 grand prize. (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Colgate-Palmolive Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Colgate-Palmolive Company