Wilmington Trust Adds Laura Phillips as Senior Wealth Advisor to Palm Beach Office

WILMINGTON, Del., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilmington Trust, a leader in wealth management and corporate and institutional services, announced today that Laura Phillips has been hired as a senior wealth advisor in its North Palm Beach, FL office.

In her role, Phillips will be responsible for providing comprehensive wealth management advice to high-net-worth individuals and families, entrepreneurs, business owners, and foundations & endowments in the Florida region. Working closely with clients and their advisors, she will develop financial strategies to seek to help meet current needs and long-term objectives. Phillips will also coordinate the various unique services her clients require—including investment management, planning, trust, private banking, and family office.

Phillips' hire is one of many that Wilmington Trust has recently announced across its business units. The firm has also committed to add a significant number of new professionals, broadening its expertise, and will double the number of its client-facing colleagues over the next two years.

"We're glad to welcome Laura to our growing Florida region," said Ted Brown, Wilmington Trust Wealth Management regional executive. "Laura's regional experience in the Palm Beach area will help to address the tailored needs and solutions for our current clients and prospects."

Phillips has considerable tenure in the financial services industry, specializing in wealth management strategies for high-net-worth individuals and families. Prior to joining Wilmington Trust in 2022, she was a wealth advisor in the Private Wealth division at Regions Bank. Earlier in her career, Phillips was a wealth advisor with Wells Fargo, and a commercial banking officer at Bank of America. She has been helping affluent families with their financial needs for over 30 years.

"It is exciting to be joining Wilmington Trust and the growing Wealth Management team in Florida," said Phillips. "Clients needs may change with the changing landscape, I am eager to help my clients protect and grow their assets for future generations, expand their business ventures and prepare for the unexpected."

Phillips currently holds a Certified Wealth Strategist® designation, Series 7, Life Insurance & Annuity licenses, and is certified in Financial Planning. She is a member of the Palm Beach County Estate Planning Council.

ABOUT WILMINGTON TRUST

Wilmington Trust's Wealth Management offers a wide array of personal trust, planning, fiduciary, asset management, private banking, and family office services designed to help high-net-worth individuals and families grow, preserve, and transfer wealth. Wilmington Trust focuses on serving families with whom it can build long-term relationships, many of which span multiple generations.

Wilmington Trust also provides Corporate and Institutional Services for clients around the world.

Wilmington Trust has clients in all 50 states and numerous countries, with offices throughout the United States and internationally in London, Dublin, Paris, and Frankfurt. For more information, visit www.wilmingtontrust.com.

