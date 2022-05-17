Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Pendency of Class Action on Behalf of Purchasers of Celgene Corporation Common Stock

SEATTLE, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

IN RE CELGENE CORPORATION

SECURITIES LITIGATION

Case No. 2:18-cv-04772 (JMV) (JBC)

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION

THIS NOTICE AFFECTS all persons and entities who purchased the common stock of Celgene Corporation ("Celgene") between April 27, 2017 and April 27, 2018, and were damaged thereby (the "Class"). Excluded from the Class are: (i) Celgene; (ii) any directors and officers of Celgene during the Class Period and members of their immediate families; (iii) the subsidiaries, parents and affiliates of Celgene; (iv) any firm, trust, corporation or other entity in which Celgene has or had a controlling interest; and (v) the legal representatives, heirs, successors and assigns of any such excluded party.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure ("Rule") 23 and by Order of the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, that the above-captioned action ("Action") against Celgene, Scott A. Smith, Terrie Curran, and Philippe Martin (collectively, "Defendants"), has been certified as a class action on behalf of the Class. The Court has appointed AMF Pensionsförsäkring AB ("Class Representative") to represent the Class. The Action has not been adjudicated or settled. This notice is not an admission by Defendants or an expression of any opinion by the Court as to the merits of the Action, or a finding by the Court that the claims asserted by Class Representative in the Action are valid. This notice is intended only to inform members of the Class that the Action is currently in progress.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE LAWSUIT. This notice provides only a summary of the information contained in the detailed, long-form Notice of Pendency of Class Action ("Notice"). You may obtain a copy of the Notice from the website for the Action, www.CelgeneSecuritiesLitigation.com, or by contacting the Administrator:

Celgene Corporation Securities Litigation

c/o JND Legal Administration

P.O. Box 91422

Seattle, WA 98111

(855) 648-0893

info@CelgeneSecuritiesLitigation.com

If you are a Class member you should receive a Postcard Notice regarding the Action by mail. If you are a Class member and you do not receive a Postcard Notice by mail, please send your name and address to the Administrator so that you will receive any future notices disseminated in connection with the Action.

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice, may be made to Court-appointed Class Counsel:

KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP Andrew L. Zivitz, Esq. Matthew L. Mustokoff, Esq. 280 King of Prussia Road Radnor, PA 19087 Telephone: (610) 667-7706 info@ktmc.com www.ktmc.com



If you are a Class member, you have the right to decide whether to remain a member of the Class. If you choose to remain a member of the Class, you do not need to do anything at this time other than retain your documentation reflecting your transactions and holdings in Celgene common stock. You will automatically be included in the Class, and you will be bound by the proceedings in the Action, including all past, present, and future orders and judgments of the Court, whether favorable or unfavorable. If you are a Class member and do not wish to remain a member of the Class, you must take steps to exclude yourself from the Class.

If you timely and validly request to be excluded from the Class, you will not be bound by any orders or judgments in the Action, and you will not be eligible to receive a share of any money which might be recovered in the future for the benefit of the Class. To exclude yourself from the Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion postmarked no later than July 11, 2022, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. Pursuant to Rule 23(e)(4), the Court has discretion as to whether a second opportunity to request exclusion from the Class will be allowed if there is a settlement in the Action.

Further information may be obtained by contacting the Administrator at info@CelgeneSecuritiesLitigation.com, or (855) 648-0893, or by visiting the website www.CelgeneSecuritiesLitigation.com.

Please do not call or write the Court with questions.

BY ORDER OF THE COURT

