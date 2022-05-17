Jeffrey Zuendt Joins R&T® Deposit Solutions as SVP, Deposit Officer

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reich & Tang Deposit Solutions, LLC (R&T), a leading liquidity and cash management solutions firm, announced today that Jeff Zuendt has joined the firm as Senior Vice President, Deposit Officer.

"R&T continues its growth strategy with key hires like industry expert, Jeff Zuendt," says Steve Genereau, EVP and Chief Deposit Officer at R&T. "Jeff's expertise in asset/liability management, investment portfolio, liquidity management and stress testing will be a huge benefit for our clients and the firm."

Prior to joining R&T, Mr. Zuendt was Senior Vice President, Assistant Treasurer at Investors Bank. In this role, Jeff managed interest rate risk, liquidity and budget modeling as well as relevant stress testing. Mr. Zuendt started his career at Hudson City Savings Bank as a financial analyst in the Treasury Department where he was responsible for the Bank's cash and liquidity position.

Mr. Zuendt holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Rider University. Jeff was awarded the New Jersey Bankers rising star award in 2019 and has been a volunteer firefighter for over 20 years.

About R&T

Reich & Tang Deposit Networks, LLC provides deposit and liquidity solutions to financial intermediaries around the country. Through its Demand Deposit Marketplace® Program, R&T provides banks with access to millions in reciprocal deposits, and underlying customers with access to high levels of FDIC insurance through participating banks. R&T is the trusted vendor of large broker dealers and other financial institutions that administers their insured cash sweep programs. The firm is focused on providing unmatched client service by creating, improving, and delivering smarter ideas to help banks, brokerages, trust/wealth managers, RIAs, and public and private sector companies maximize the value of their deposit, liquidity, and short-term investment programs.

In March 2022, R&T and Total Bank Solutions (TBS) entered into a definitive agreement to combine both companies. The combined company will have total of assets under supervision of more than $220 Billion. The transaction is expected to close in May 2022.

