Heifer International Reaches Agreement for Sale of Little Rock Campus with Leaseback

Organization reiterates its commitment to Little Rock, negotiates long-term lease to occupy reduced footprint in same building, will continue to own and operate Heifer Ranch

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International development organization Heifer International today announced it had reached an agreement to sell its Little Rock campus. The organization renewed its commitment to its Little Rock operations, negotiating a long-term lease to remain in the same building over a reduced footprint.

Heifer International Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Heifer International) (PRNewswire)

Heifer International's operations have shifted significantly during the global pandemic, as it continues to build signature programs in 21 countries focused on supporting small-scale farmers to reach a living income. Consultations with staff in Little Rock revealed a strong preference for hybrid work arrangements, resulting in a reduced need for office space at the campus and an opportunity to funnel more resources into larger, scalable programs around the world.

Heifer International will continue to occupy the top two floors of the main building at the campus in downtown Little Rock and is reconfiguring the space to provide a dynamic, collaborative environment connected to its work around the world and a range of flexible work options.

"Our staff have expressed a clear desire for more flexible ways of working and we are excited to be building this with them," said Pierre Ferrari, President and CEO of Heifer International. "Heifer International has a long history in Arkansas and we remain committed to Little Rock and our work with farmers across the state. Our offices will remain in Little Rock in the same building, occupying a smaller footprint, providing staff with flexible workspace as they continue their life-changing work."

Proceeds from the sale of the Heifer International Little Rock campus will be used for programs around the world to end hunger and poverty. Heifer International's programs already reach more than one million families every year through livestock, training and investments in farming and business infrastructure. The organization will continue to own and operate the Heifer Ranch in Perryville, Arkansas.

The award-winning, environmentally friendly campus was constructed by Heifer International on the site opposite the William J. Clinton Presidential Library and Museum. The campus was built with a strong focus on education and learning, with interactive exhibits and an urban farm helping to raise awareness of issues linked to hunger and poverty globally.

Ferrari continued: "With global hunger rates on the rise for the first time in decades, it is our strong belief that Heifer International needs to deploy all its available resources in service of communities around the world. Selling the Little Rock campus enables us to unlock more resources in support of our programs, getting help to the people that need it most.

"The new owners approached us with a shared vision of the campus as a thriving center for education and learning at the heart of the city and will soon announce their plans for the site. The facilities they will offer will bring new opportunities to Little Rock, aligning nicely with Heifer International's core values of caring for people, animals and the environment. We are excited to remain part of this community and look forward to welcoming staff back into our flexible workspace very soon."

Construction of the Heifer International Little Rock campus was completed in 2006, providing 94,000 square feet of office space made largely from local and recycled materials. While work continues to reconfigure office space at the site, the campus remains closed to the public.

Future plans for the site will be announced at a press conference at Heifer Village on May 19 at 10.30 a.m. For more information and to register, contact media@heifer.org.

ABOUT HEIFER INTERNATIONAL

For 77 years, Heifer International has worked with more than 39 million people around the world to end hunger and poverty in a sustainable way. Working with rural communities in 21 countries in Africa, Asia, and the Americas, including the United States, Heifer International supports farmers and local food producers to strengthen local economies and build secure livelihoods that provide a living income. For information, visit https://www.heifer.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Heifer International