Blend360 Announces LPGA Partnership, Sponsoring Ana Belac

COLUMBIA, Md., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blend360 announced today that they will be sponsoring LPGA player Ana Belac. A rising star in the world of golf, the 25-year-old competes on the LPGA Tour (Ladies Professional Golf Association). Since going pro in 2020, Ana already scored her first win at the Epson Tour's Carolina Golf Classic. As part of their partnership, Ana will wear the Blend360 logo on the right shoulder blade of her shirt, a look that she debuted in the recent Palos Verdes Championship.

Ana Belac shows off the Blend360 logo. (PRNewswire)

Blend360's Founder and CEO Patrick Hennessey explained why Ana was the perfect partner for Blend360, saying, "Ana continues to show her hard work and dedication to the sport of golf, and we're excited to partner with an athlete who portrays the strong competitive Blend spirit. Her love for statistics, her work ethic, and her winning attitude make her the perfect brand ambassador. We can't wait for the Blend360 team to root for her!"

A Duke University graduate with a degree in statistics, Ana led the team to an NCAA championship and is currently tied for the fourth-lowest scoring average in school history. During her time at Duke, she was awarded Golfweek and WGCA First Team All-American, the All-American Strength and Conditioning Athletes of the Year, and was featured on the ANNIKA Award Watchlist. "I am very honored to be a part of the team at Blend360. Our shared love for statistics and immediate connection made this feel so natural. I am proud to represent them on the LPGA Tour and am confident that this will be a great partnership," says Ana.

Prior to her professional career, Ana made a mark on her home country's national golf team. Ana was awarded Athlete of the Year (Piran Municipality, Slovenia) and represented Slovenia at the Youth Olympic Games. She earned a bronze medal at the XVIII Mediterranean Games. Outside of golf, she competes in Olympic weightlifting.

Blend360 is a leading provider of data science and talent solutions services, serving Fortune 500 companies. It continues to be awarded as one of the fastest-growing companies, making the Inc. 5000 List of Fasting Growing Companies every year they have been in business. They have over 500 employees with offices domestically in NY, MD, CO, and CA and internationally throughout the EMEA region and India.

Blend360 (PRNewswire)

