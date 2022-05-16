Trilogy Metals Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE American: TMQ) ("Trilogy Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the detailed voting results on the items of business considered at its Annual Meeting of the Shareholders ("Meeting") held in Vancouver on Friday, May 13, 2022. All proposals were approved and the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the meeting were all elected as directors. A total of 118,263,353 or 81.30% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting.

Shareholder Voting Results

The Shareholders voted on the following matters at this year's Meeting. Other than Proposals 1, 3, 4, 5 and 6, which represents votes by ballot, the results presented below represent votes accordingly to proxies received.

Proposal 1: Election of Directors

Nominee

Votes
For

%
For

Votes
Withheld

%
Withheld

Tony Giardini

101,505,574

99.76

239,157

0.24

James Gowans

87,137,657

85.64

14,604,074

14.36

William Hayden

101,527,372

99.79

217,359

0.21

William Hensley

101,512,528

99.77

232,203

0.23

Gregory Lang

97,853,372

96.18

3,891,359

3.82

Kalidas Madhavpeddi

98,448,800

96.76

3,295,931

3.24

Janice Stairs

97,892,140

96.21

3,852,590

3.79

Diana Walters

98,474,256

96.79

3,270,475

3.21

Proposal 2: Appointment of the Auditor

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

117,890,256

99.75

297,296

0.25

Proposal 3: Approval of amendments to and unallocated entitlements under the Restricted Share Unit Plan

Votes
For

% Votes
For

Votes
Against

% Votes
Against

Votes
Abstaining

% Votes
Abstaining

92,690,774

91.10

8,859,700

8.71

194,256

0.19

Proposal 4: Approval of amendments to and unallocated entitlements under the Deferred Share Unit Plan

Votes
For

% Votes
For

Votes
Against

% Votes
Against

Votes
Abstaining

% Votes
Abstaining

90,077,518

88.53

11,440,948

11.24

226,264

0.23

Proposal 5: Approval of a non-binding resolution approving the compensation of the Company's Named Executive Officers

Votes
For

% Votes
For

Votes
Against

% Votes
Against

Votes
Abstaining

% Votes
Abstaining

89,034,428

87.51

12,354,613

12.14

355,689

0.35

Proposal 6: Approval of non-binding vote on the frequency of a non-binding vote on the compensation of the Company's Named Executive Officers

Votes for
One Year

% Votes
For One
Year

Votes for
Two Years

% Votes
for Two
Years

Votes for
Three Years

% Votes
for Three Years

82,494,024

81.25

146,989

0.14

18,895,660

18.61

Detailed results of all items of business are also available in the Report of Voting Results filed under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com ("SEDAR") and on the Form 8-K filed under the Company's EDGAR profile at www.sec.org ("EDGAR").

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration and development company which holds a 50 percent interest in Ambler Metals LLC which has a 100 percent interest in the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects ("UKMP") in Northwestern Alaska. On December 19, 2019, South32, a globally diversified mining and metals company, exercised its option to form a 50/50 joint venture with Trilogy. The UKMP is located within the Ambler Mining District which is one of the richest and most-prospective known copper-dominant districts in the world. It hosts world-class polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") deposits that contain copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver, and carbonate replacement deposits which have been found to host high-grade copper and cobalt mineralization. Exploration efforts have been focused on two deposits in the Ambler Mining District – the Arctic VMS deposit and the Bornite carbonate replacement deposit. Both deposits are located within a land package that spans approximately 181,387 hectares. Ambler Metals has an agreement with NANA Regional Corporation, Inc., an Alaska Native Corporation that provides a framework for the exploration and potential development of the Ambler Mining District in cooperation with local communities. Trilogy's vision is to develop the Ambler Mining District into a premier North American copper producer.

