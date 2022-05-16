SynergySuite Rises Above Competitors, Wins Multiple Prestigious Industry Awards

LEHI, Utah, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SynergySuite , the global leader in back-of-house restaurant technology, has won multiple prestigious industry awards, including a Gold Stevie for Company of the Year in 2022, a Silver Stevie for Achievement in Customer Satisfaction, and two 2022 Gold TITAN awards for Products & Services and Business Technology Solutions.

The Stevie Awards, which are released annually, are a coveted, globally recognized business award. This year, SynergySuite received a Gold Stevie for Company of the Year in the hospitality sector. Additionally, SynergySuite was a Silver Winner for Achievement in Customer Satisfaction in the computer software space. The Stevies honor organizations of all types and sizes and recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.

SynergySuite also won two 2022 Gold TITAN awards, one for Products & Services in the restaurant category, and a second for Business Technology Solutions in the Operation Management Solutions category. The TITAN Business Awards acknowledges the achievements of entrepreneurs and organizations worldwide.

"We are honored to win such prestigious awards, across multiple categories. I'm incredibly proud of the entire SynergySuite team for developing such innovative solutions that meet real needs – and solve significant pain points – in the restaurant industry. Our award-winning solutions help restaurant brands maximize margins, visibility, efficiency, and profitability," said Greg Staley, CEO of SynergySuite. "Truthfully, we feel like winners every day because our clients achieve such amazing results using our solutions."

To date in 2022, SynergySuite has won the following awards:

Stevie Awards:

Gold Stevie Winner: Company of the Year - Food & Beverage - Medium

Silver Stevie Winner: Achievement in Customer Satisfaction - Computer Software

Titan Awards:

Gold Titan Award Winner 2022: Products & Services, Sub-category (Restaurants)

Gold Titan Award Winner 2022: Business Technology Solutions, Sub-category (Operation Management Solution)

About SynergySuite

SynergySuite helps multi-unit restaurants simplify operations and increase profitability with an easy-to-use restaurant management software. Businesses have the insights and tools they need to run the back office—all in one place with SynergySuite. Global brands trust SynergySuite's mobile-first software with inventory, purchasing, recipe costing, food safety, scheduling, cash management, human resources, and business intelligence.

