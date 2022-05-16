KIRCO Announces Completion of Wacker Chemical Corporation NCA Innovation Center and Regional Headquarters in Ann Arbor

TROY, Mich., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KIRCO announced the development and construction completion of Wacker Chemical Corporation's (WACKER) new Innovation Center and Regional Headquarters in Ann Arbor. WACKER – a pioneer and global leader in chemical R&D and manufacturing – held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening last week, which was attended by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, along with several other state, county and township officials.

Covering 18 acres at 4950 S. State Rd., the technology campus serves as the hub of leadership and innovation for WACKER's North and Central Americas (NCA) region. The center currently houses more than 200 team members, including the company's NCA senior leadership team, the region's leading chemists, IT and other technical experts, along with support functions.

WACKER partnered with KIRCO as their developer and contractor (KIRCO MANIX), leading the journey through site selection, design, capitalization and construction. The 140,000 square-foot campus broke ground in late 2020, and despite commencing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, WACKER team members moved in 19 months later.

The more than $50 million investment allows WACKER chemists, scientists and senior leadership, who previously worked out of separate Michigan locations, to collaborate and innovate in a single, dynamic environment. Equally important, the facility provides room for the growth expected by the global leader in silicones, polymers, polysilicon and biosolutions. The innovation center includes world-class labs, a full-service cafeteria, a 24/7 fitness center and open collaborative workspaces.

"The campus is truly inspiring, and we are honored to have partnered with WACKER in creating a built environment as dynamic as their culture. WACKER has made an extraordinary investment in its people, marking a huge win for Pittsfield Township/Ann Arbor and the State of Michigan," said Quinn Kiriluk, executive vice president, Corporate Real Estate and chief marketing officer for KIRCO. "Amid the challenges of the pandemic, our teams lead by Matt Milliken (KIRCO MANIX) and Greg Brabec (WACKER), worked seamlessly to advance design development, obtain site plan approvals and commence work. In the end, we completed construction of this state-of-the-art facility effectively on schedule and within budget, a testament to the team's hard work and dedication."

"KIRCO MANIX proved throughout the process to be a trusted and reliable partner," said Greg Brabec, director of Government Affairs and Special Projects for WACKER and project lead of the Innovation Center. "Even in the face of numerous challenges, including the pandemic and supply chain disruptions, we are able today to celebrate the journey and proudly open our building with excitement and positivity reflected in the faces of our employees, visitors and honored guests."

According to Kiriluk, KIRCO has gained national recognition for developing and building corporate headquarters, laboratories and R&D, and advanced manufacturing facilities, and brings a unique solution to its corporate real estate clients. With in-house development, construction and facility management services, their vertically integrated approach and relentless attention to detail offers clients a single point of accountability and a truly enjoyable journey.

