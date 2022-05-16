Houston-based Top 200 CPA firm Calvetti Ferguson has appointed Karlen Alexander as chief information officer

HOUSTON, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston-based Top 200 CPA firm Calvetti Ferguson has appointed Karlen Alexander to the newly created role of chief information officer.

Karlen has more than 20 years of IT experience, including his most recent position as a cyber security incident commander for Secureworks guiding senior leadership through managing business impacts and risks. Prior to that, he led a global team of program managers, engineers, and consultants responsible for the success of implementation, training, tuning, and operations.

Karlen has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering from Texas Tech University and a Master of Business Administration from The University of Texas. In addition, he has several certifications including CISSP, CISM, and GCIH. His background in leading companies through the implementation of effective security programs.

"Karlen brings a wealth of IT and leadership experience as well as a deep understanding of B2B companies' technology and infrastructure needs. The addition of a CIO to our Operations Leadership Team will ensure true integration between the firm's mission, strategic growth plan, and technology," says managing partner Jason Ferguson.

"I am delighted to join Calvetti Ferguson as the CIO of the IT Department and excited to lead this wonderful innovative team. I look forward to overseeing this team and further developing our IT department and security systems," says Karlen Alexander, chief information officer.

About Calvetti Ferguson

Calvetti Ferguson is one of the largest independent accounting and advisory firms based in Texas. As trusted business advisors to privately held and public companies, private equity funds, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals, we provide assurance, tax, advisory, accounting, and technology risk services. We advise beyond accounting to eliminate hurdles, identify opportunities, and ensure the best for our clients and their businesses.

Recognized by Forbes as one of America's Top Recommended Tax and Accounting Firms, Calvetti Ferguson is also an INSIDE Public Accounting Top 200 and Fastest Growing Firm. Calvetti Ferguson is an independent member firm of PrimeGlobal, the fourth largest association of independent accounting firms with approximately 300 member firms in over 90 countries.

