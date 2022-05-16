HMC ANNOUNCES 2022 WINNERS OF THE STRATEGIC EXCELLENCE AWARDS

Casanova//McCann Takes Best in Show for Mucinex Campaign; Zubi and Anomaly Win Gold

FAIRFAX, Va., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hispanic Marketing Council (HMC) announced the 2022 winners of the HMC Strategic Excellence Awards, the only award of its kind that honors multicultural strategic thinking and cultural competence in marketing. Casanova//McCann took Best in Show with a Gold for Best Cultural Insight for its Mucinex campaign with Zubi also winning a Gold in that category for its work with Lincoln Motor Company. Anomaly won two Gold awards--one for Best Mainstream Impact for its Don Julio campaign and another for Best Impact on Innovation for its MELĒ campaign. Other agencies recognized include Alma, Captura Group, INNOCEAN USA, Inspire Agency and Lopez Negrete Communications.

"These award-winning campaigns serve as best-in-class case studies for the Hispanic marketing industry, showcasing the very best of Hispanic market intelligence, cultural insights and effectiveness," said Victor Paredes, chair of the HMC Strategic Excellence Awards Committee and executive director of account planning at Lopez Negrete Communications. "We are proud that this year's winners represent the distinct voices of our industry. We are honored to provide a forum for the best thinking in our industry, celebrate the work of so many agencies and inspire a pipeline of strategists in the Hispanic market."

Led by jury president Angela Zepeda, CMO of Hyundai Motor America, the judges comprised of client leaders and executives representing Hispanic marketing, media and digital agencies, selected the following winners:

Best Cultural Insight

Award Client Campaign/Brand Agency Best in Show Gold Reckitt Benckiser Group Mucinex Casanova//McCann Gold The Lincoln Motor Company Lincoln Zubi Silver Intuit QuickBooks Intuit QuickBooks Alma Bronze Mattress Firm Hablemos de tu Descanso Lopez Negrete

Communications Honorable

Mention Kia US Kia Carnival Inspire Agency

Mainstream Impact

Award Client Campaign/Brand Agency Gold Diageo Don Julio Anomaly Silver Netflix Welcome to our World Anomaly

Impact on Innovation

Award Client Campaign/Brand Agency Gold MELĒ Skincare MELĒ Anomaly Silver Kellogg's Pop-Tarts Captura Group

Pro-Bono

Award Client Campaign/Brand Agency Bronze Ad Council-FEMA Disaster Preparation Lopez Negrete

Communications

Media Connections – Content Strategy

Award Client Campaign/Brand Agency Silver Hyundai Motor America Automotive INNOCEAN USA Silver Ford Motor Company Bronco Sport Zubi Bronze Ford Motor Company F-150 Zubi

The winning team from Casanova//McCann and Mucinex/Reckitt Benckiser Group will join Zepeda for an in-depth Strategic Excellence Award session on Tuesday, May 24 at 2:00 p.m. ET, as part of the HMC Virtual Annual Summit. Register for free today at hmcannualsummit.org. The HMC will feature more Strategic Excellence winners in a series of webinars taking place later in the summer.

For more information, visit hispanicmarketingcouncil.org and follow the HMC on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @hmchispanic.

About HMC: Founded in 1996 as the Association of Hispanic Advertising Agencies, the Hispanic Marketing Council is the national trade organization of all marketing, communications, and media firms with trusted Hispanic expertise.

