GeneQuantum Healthcare's Two Next Generation Bioconjugate Drugs, GQ1005 and GQ1007, Have Been Approved for Clinical Trials in Australia

SUZHOU, China, May 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GeneQuantum Healthcare (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "GeneQuantum"), a global innovative biotechnology company dedicated to the development of bioconjugate drugs, announced that two of the company's bioconjugate drug candidates have won the approval for clinical trials in Australia, further enhancing GeneQuantum's pipelines in the clinical stage. They are GQ1005, an ADC with an excellent bystander killing effect, and GQ1007, a first-in-class antibody-immune-agonist-conjugate (AIAC) both with global intellectual property rights.

Dr. Gang Qin, founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The core technologies that we have focused on since the founding of GeneQuantum, bring the company into the harvest period for exciting next generation bioconjugate drugs. The EC approval of GQ1005 and GQ1007 in Australia is an important milestone for the company. More than once, GeneQuantum's enzymatic site-specific conjugation platform and the stable linker technology have demonstrated the advantages through several IND enabled drug candidates. GeneQuantum conjugation technologies are widely compatible to different molecular modalities with various Mechanism of Action (MOA). Committed to the core value of "breakthrough for humanity", GeneQuantum is dedicated to developing safe, effective, and affordable novel therapeutics for patients with cancer around the world."

About GeneQuantum Healthcare (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.

GeneQuantum Healthcare (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. is a global biotechnology company dedicated to the development of innovative biotherapeutics. The company is focused on the development of next generation bioconjugate therapeutics to address the unmet medical needs of patients globally. For more information, visit www.genequantum.com.

