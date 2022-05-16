FNB Receives Multiple Awards for Differentiated Culture

Adds Three National Culture Excellence Awards and South Carolina Recognition to Extensive List of Top Workplace Honors

PITTSBURGH, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) announced that its banking subsidiary, First National Bank, has been recognized with three Top Workplaces 2022 Culture Excellence awards for Innovation, Leadership and Work-Life Flexibility. These national awards celebrate organizations that excel in specific areas of workplace culture.

The Top Workplaces program is administered by leading third-party research firm Energage, with winners determined based solely on feedback from surveys sent to employees. With nearly 2,000 companies participating in the national Top Workplaces program, FNB was one of fewer than 70 companies in the 2,500+ employee category to win:

The Top Workplaces for Innovation award, recognizing organizations that have created a culture where new ideas are encouraged, which helps employees to reach their full potential and benefits performance.

The Top Workplaces for Leadership award, celebrating organizational leaders who inspire confidence in employees and the company direction. They listen to what matters most to employees and use that insight in decision making.

The Top Workplaces for Work-Life Flexibility award, recognizing organizations that have built a culture that enables employees to meet the demands of their personal lives while maintaining high performance.

FNB also recently was named a 2022 Top Workplace in South Carolina for the second consecutive year. The Company has earned a total of more than 40 national and regional awards for its workplace experience.

"Our most recent Top Workplaces awards highlight our success fostering a culture where every member of the team feels connected to FNB's mission and supported professionally and personally," said Vincent J. Delie Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "We are proud to again be recognized for our commitment to our employees' growth, satisfaction and engagement."

FNB's recent Top Workplaces awards add to the extensive recognition it has received for its differentiated culture, which focuses on doing what is right for all of its stakeholders. In 2022, FNB has been recognized by Energage as a Top Workplace USA for a second consecutive year, received 17 Greenwich Excellence and Best Brand Awards, and again was named as one of America's Best Banks and one of the World's Best Banks by Forbes. As further evidence of its inclusive workplace experience, FNB also has been named a Women's Choice Award® Best Company to Work For winner for both Women and Millennial Women and a Professional Woman's Magazine Best of the Best Top Financial and Banking Company. For more information about FNB's third-party honors, visit the Awards and Recognition webpage at fnb-online.com.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas, including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. The Company has total assets of $42 billion and more than 340 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network, which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

