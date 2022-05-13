Stony Brook Native Dedicated to Improving New Yorkers Health & Well-Being; Opens Pedego E-Bike Store in Stony Brook, America's Leading E-Bike Brand

STONY BROOK, N.Y., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pedego Stony Brook is independently owned and operated by Trish Larsen and offers a full range of e-bike sales, rentals, services, and accessories. Pedego Electric Bikes is an award-winning electric bike company with sixteen unique models and over 200 brick and mortar stores.

Photo download: http://www.kcomm.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/pedego.jpg

Larsen was inspired by Pedego customer and retired FDNY firefighter Billy Geis, who struggled with spine and neck injuries that kept him sidelined from ever biking again. "The added assistance my Pedego provides has been huge, and has been a key element in the rehabilitation of my old injuries," said Billy. "I am far more motivated to get out and ride, and when I'm on the road I continually find reasons to keep going." The change has been so dramatic Billy, who used to ride 5-6 miles on a regular bike, now finds himself riding 30-40 miles with no issues.

"I left healthcare to start this business and I consider it just as important to show people of all ages that it's never too late to live a healthy life, this just reaffirms my why," said Trish Larsen, owner of Pedego Stony Brook. "Seeing the look of joy on customers' faces when they first start riding around makes my day everytime."

While electric bikes have been designed as a leisure tool, using the pedal-assist modes have been a useful tool in injury rehabilitation. These rehabilitation claims are supported through brain studies such as this Science Daily and Archives of Clinical Neuropsychology at Oxford. With regular e-bike outings, users may see improvements related to blood pressure, balance, flexibility and increased energy. Pedego owners report an improvement in mood and wellbeing related to getting out on their bikes. Pedego Stony Brook has received many testimonials of this process in action.

Pedego Electric Bikes, Headquartered in Orange County, California, has built a brand on a complete line of class-leading electric bikes, from cruisers to fat tire trail bikes, an industry leading 5-year warranty and a network of locally-owned dealers available for customization and regular on-site servicing.

Valerie Comneck (65) and her husband Pete (70) have experienced firsthand the way owning a Pedego can change a lifestyle. After owning a pair of Pedego bikes for over a year, the couple decided to travel across the country from New York to Utah, trying to find and ride on as many bike trails as possible. "We feel very fortunate to be able to take these trips and get outdoors," said Valerie. "Being outside helps us break up the day to day routine, and with Covid keeping everyone inside for so long, getting outside and being able to ride painlessly has been therapeutic for me and my husband."

Pedego has a unique culture of business leadership and has cultivated a massive community of Pedego enthusiasts. "Everything electric is just hot," says Don DiCostanzo, CEO of Pedego. "We are a lifestyle brand contributing to economic growth and entrepreneur opportunities and the idea that people can have fun and rehabilitate themselves on our bikes at the same time is wonderful. Whether it be a fun family activity, a serious sport, to reach personal health goals or for electric transportation, Pedego has an option for any activity that most everyone can enjoy - no matter the ability."

Pedego Stony Brook also offers rental bikes perfect for riding the Greenway Trail, as well as other fun rides and nearby attractions all a short distance from the shop.

To find a Pedego store near you please visit www.pedego.com/dealers .

About Stony Brook

Pedego Stony Brook is located at 690 NY-25A Suite 10, East Setauket, NY 11733, and offers e-bikes for rental and purchase, as well as bike mechanic service to suit all Pedego e-biking needs. The store is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays, but is open the rest of the week from 10am-4pm EST. To learn more about Pedego's full-range lineup of electric bikes and try one for free, contact the store by email; info@pedegosbli.com , or by phone; (631) 201-4283.

About Pedego® Electric Bikes

Founded in 2008, Pedego® is the leading brand of electric bikes in North America. Pedego is famous for premium quality, five-star local service, and an industry leading five year warranty. A complete line of 16 electric bike models are available at over 200 locally-owned Pedego stores that offer sales, rentals, tours, accessories, and service. Visit www.pedego.com to find a store and try a Pedego.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Devany

KCOMM

rachel@kcomm.com

View original content:

SOURCE Pedego Electric Bikes