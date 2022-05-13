POSCO Holdings cooperates with Prologium to lead solid-state battery market

- Co-developing anode materials, silicon cathode materials, and solid electrolytes for solid-state batteries and establishing a global supply system

- Strengthening the competitiveness of next-generation secondary battery materials and expanding business portfolio through cooperation with Prologium

SEOUL, South Korea, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- POSCO Holdings has decided to cooperate with Prologium solid-state battery manufacture, to develop core materials for next-generation secondary batteries.

POSCO Holdings signed an agreement on the 12th to invest in Prologium and to co-develop cathode materials, silicon cathode materials, solid electrolytes for solid-state batteries, and establish a global supply system.

Founded in 2006, Prologium developed solid-state batteries in 2012 and is selling them to manufacturers of small IT devices such as smartwatches. The company is also attracting investment from global investment companies and co-developing solid-state batteries for electric vehicles with major automakers such as Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

Whereas in conventional secondary batteries, electricity is generated and charged through liquid electrolytes between the anode and cathode electrodes of the battery, a "solid-state battery" is a next-generation battery that replaces the liquid electrolytes between the battery's anode and cathode with a solid and eliminates a separator, which can secure safety and increase energy density.

POSCO Holdings is securing its capabilities to develop materials such as high-capacity anode materials and silicon anode materials that can be applied to solid-state batteries and has strengthened its capabilities to develop next-generation secondary battery materials by establishing POSCO JK SOLID SOLUTION at the beginning of this year.

