Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ: CRESY, BYMA: CRES), leading Argentine agricultural company, announces today its results for the third quarter of FY 2022 ended March 31, 2022.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
HIGHLIGHTS
- The net result for the 9-month period of fiscal year 2022 was a gain of ARS 31,657 million compared to a loss of ARS 14,318 million in the same period of 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the period reached ARS 29,536 million. Agribusiness adjusted EBITDA reached ARS 18,276 million, 35.7% higher than the same period in 2021 due to better results from grains, sugar cane and farm sales.
- The 2022 campaign continued to develop with La Niña weather conditions, high international commodity prices and higher margins than the previous one, although with rising costs. We planted 255,000 ha in the region and expect a grain production of approximately 850,000 tons.
- During the 9-month period of FY 2022, our subsidiary Brasilagro sold a fraction of its Rio do Meio farm for BRL 130.1 million and completed the sale of a fraction of its Alto Taquarí farm for BRL 336.0 million.
- Regarding urban segment, in December 2021, the Shareholders' Meetings of IRSA and IRSA PC approved the merger by absorption between the companies, in which IRSA absorbs IRSA PC. The merger has an effective date of July 1, 2021, and the exchange of IRSA PC shares for IRSA shares will take place in the coming days. As a result of the merger, CRESUD stake in IRSA is reduced to 53.7%.
Financial Highlights
(In millions of Argentine Pesos)
9M FY 2022 ended March 31, 2022
Income Statement
03/31/2022
03/31/2021
Agricultural Business Revenue
38,045
26,542
Agricultural Business Gross Profit
17,110
17,759
Urban Properties Revenues
15,634
11,182
Urban Properties Gross Profit
12,216
7,571
Consolidated Gross Profit
28,864
24,817
Consolidated Profit from Operations
10,352
2,897
Profit / (Loss) for the Period
31,657
(14,318)
Attributable to:
Cresud's Shareholders
19,592
(7,227)
Non-Controlling interest
12,065
(7,091)
EPS (Basic)
33.21
(11.72)
EPS (Diluted)
28.19
(11.72)
Balance Sheet
03/31/2022
06/30/2021
Current Assets
88,813
97,830
Non-Current Assets
341,877
376,315
Total Assets
430,690
474,145
Current Liabilities
77,760
98,453
Non-Current Liabilities
192,492
227,659
Total Liabilities
270,252
326,112
Non-Controlling Interest
102,090
102,675
Shareholders' Equity
160,438
148,033
Cresud, leading Argentinean agricultural company with a growing presence in Latin American countries, cordially invites you to participate in its third quarter of the Fiscal Year 2022 Results Conference Call to be held on Monday, May 16, 2022, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time / 11:00 AM BA Time.
To access the Webinar:
https://irsacorp.zoom.us/j/86321300856?pwd=Y090S3hHdFRURzdMQ3VoTzVXWm50Zz09
Webinar ID: 863 2130 0856
Password: 021308
In addition, you can participate communicating to this numbers:
Argentina: +54 112 040 0447 or +54 115 983 6950 or +54 341 512 2188 or +54 343 414 5986
Israel: +972 55 330 1762 or +972 3 978 6688
Brazil: +55 11 4700 9668 or +55 21 3958 7888 or +55 11 4632 2236 or +55 11 4632 2237
US: +1 346 248 7799 or +1 646 558 8656 or +1 669 900 9128 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592
Chile: +56 232 938 848 or +56 41 256 0288 or +56 22 573 9304 or +56 22 573 9305 or +56 23 210 9066
UK: +44 330 088 5830 or +44 131 460 1196 or +44 203 481 5237 or +44 203 481 5240 or +44 208 080 6591
Investor Relations Department.
Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.
+5411 4323-7449
Follow us on Twitter: @cresudir
View original content:
SOURCE Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.