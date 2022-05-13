Bechtel supports opening of UK Future Nuclear Enabling Fund

Critical to UK energy security strategy

LONDON, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bechtel, a trusted engineering, construction, and project management partner to the global nuclear industry for nearly 70 years, today applauded the opening of the UK Future Enabling Fund, a £120 million fund to boost cutting-edge nuclear projects supporting the recently announced British Energy Security Strategy.

"The UK is showing visionary leadership by stimulating competition, research, and development of new nuclear projects in Britain," said Ahmet Tokpinar, general manager of Bechtel's nuclear power business. "We are committed to facilitating the achievement of the net-zero targets set by UK government at pace and scale, and we look forward to engaging in the Expression of Interest process on one or more projects."

Bechtel is currently completing construction of the only new nuclear power plant under construction in the United States, is serving as the engineering, procurement, and construction partner with TerraPower for the Natrium advanced reactor demonstration plant in the state of Wyoming, and is engaged in front-end engineering and design of a new nuclear plant in Poland, which would be that nation's first-ever.

Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Differentiated by the quality of our people and our relentless drive to deliver the most successful outcomes, we align our capabilities to our customers' objectives to create a lasting positive impact. Since 1898, we have helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs, grown economies, improved the resiliency of the world's infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources, and vital services, and made the world a safer, cleaner place.

Bechtel serves the Infrastructure; Nuclear, Security & Environmental; Energy; and Mining & Metals markets. Our services span from initial planning and investment, through start-up and operations. www.bechtel.com

