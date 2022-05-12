Trustly and Remote Partner to Align the Future of Finance with the Future of Work

SAN CARLOS, Calif., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Trustly, the global leader in Online Banking Payments has partnered with Remote, a leader in building, managing, and supporting global, distributed workforces. Trustly's Open Banking connectivity will deliver on Remote's needs for high-quality data access to support multiple areas of its business operations including payroll, compliance, and fraud mitigation.

Remote empowers companies of all sizes to pay and manage employees and contractors around the world. Through the Remote platform, clients can onboard new employees in minutes, pay teams in their preferred currencies, offer benefits and stock options, and remain compliant with local taxes and regulations. As more clients turn to Remote as a partner to transition to the new world of work, Remote looked to Trustly for Open Banking Data and ACH verification technology that could help them provide broad, global coverage, seamlessly identify account types, and ensure payroll processes are executed promptly and securely for their growing customer base.

"As a remote-first company ourselves, the team at Trustly is proud to do their part to help Remote optimize their products and services by leveraging accurate and actionable data via our Open Banking technology," said Ross McFerrin, VP Enterprise Growth at Trustly Americas.

"At Remote, we are committed to continuously improving our robust and secure platform. Leveraging Trustly's capabilities, we can get access to a rich set of Open Banking data that will allow us to quickly verify our US-based customers and focus on what matters most: enabling and supporting their global workforce," said Nikos Theodorou, Senior Director of Payments at Remote.

About Trustly

Founded in 2008, Trustly is a global leader in Online Banking Payments. Our digital account-to-account platform redefines the speed, simplicity, and security of payments, linking some of the world's most prominent merchants with consumers directly from their online banking accounts. Trustly can handle the entire payment journey, setting us apart from the competition and enabling us to offer an attractive alternative to the traditional card networks at a lower cost. Today we serve 8,100 merchants, connecting them with 525 million consumers and 6,300 banks in over 30 countries; and in 2020 we processed over $21 billion in transaction volume in our global network.

Trustly has more than 500 employees across Europe, North America, and Latin America. We are a licensed Payment Institution under the second payment services directive (PSD2) and operate under the supervision of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority in Europe. In the US, we are state-regulated as required to serve our target markets. Read more at www.trustly.com .

About Remote

Talent is everywhere — opportunity is not. Remote closes the gap by enabling employers to hire anyone from anywhere, providing access to opportunity so people everywhere can build better lives. Remote helps companies become global powerhouses by expanding their access to talent beyond their borders. Thousands of businesses rely on Remote's modern platform and legal, financial, and cultural expertise to onboard, pay, and manage employees and contractors in 150+ countries. Remote was founded in 2019 by Job van der Voort and Marcelo Lebre, and is backed by leading investors including SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Accel, Sequoia, Index Ventures, Two Sigma Ventures and General Catalyst. For more information, visit www.remote.com .

