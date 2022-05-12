SOCMA Show Relocates to Nashville in 2023

The Specialty & Custom Chemicals Show to be held at JW Marriott

ARLINGTON, Va., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) is pleased to announce that the 2023 Specialty & Custom Chemicals Show will be held March 1-3, at the JW Marriott in Nashville, TN.

"SOCMA's Show sets the stage for the specialty chemical value chain to leverage connections, source leads and find solutions to drive business growth," said Jennifer Abril, SOCMA President & CEO. "As the 2023 host city of the SOCMA Show, Nashville is accessible, accommodating and centrally located – a perfect backdrop for the collaboration of business and networking for our industry," said Abril.

"As Chair of SOCMA's Trade Show Committee, I am honored to help champion and grow this industry-leading event for the specialty chemical sector," said David Fortune, Vice President, La Petite Roche Technologies. "We are excited to host the show in Nashville next year, while continuing the mission of delivering a centralized place for the specialty chemical value chain to meet new project partners, check in with customers and discuss key challenges and share intelligence with colleagues."

With nearly 50% of exhibitor spaces already reserved, 2023 spots are filling up quickly. Secure your booth today at www.socma.org/tradeshow.

About SOCMA

Solely dedicated to the specialty and fine chemical industry, SOCMA focuses on building commercial connections, supporting manufacturing and operations, and advocating for regulatory and legislative policies. www.socma.org

View original content:

SOURCE Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates