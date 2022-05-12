PLM TrustLink™ Welcomes Levi J. Harris as IoT/RFID Technical Consultant

NEWARK, N.J., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PLM TrustLink™, a cloud-based loT platform for case level monitoring of temperature sensitive products throughout the supply chain, is pleased to announce that Levi J. Harris has joined the management team.

PLM Fleet introduces PLM TrustLink, a complete, end-to-end, cloud-based IoT track and trace solution. (PRNewsfoto/PLM Fleet) (PRNewswire)

Levi comes to PLM TrustLink™ as an IoT/RFID Technical Solution Consultant with extensive experience in Auto ID solution implementations. He has over 17 years of successful experience in design, installation and operations support for Auto ID solutions. Most recently, Levi was a Senior Project Engineer with Mojix where he was responsible for project management and implementation of a range of Auto ID related initiatives. Levi's primary role at PLM TrustLink™ is to assess client operations to develop and deliver custom IoT/SaaS solutions.

Levi J. Harris joins PLM TrustLink™ with extensive experience as an IoT/RFID Technical Solutions Consultant.

"Levi's proficiency in Auto ID and IoT implementation projects is a perfect fit for our team," commented Murli Ram, Managing Director of PLM TrustLink. "With Levi's expertise, we can enhance TrustLink to help our customers gain visibility of their products throughout their supply chain."

Of special note, while in college, Levi managed the Cold chain research group at Arkansas' RFID Research center which was the predecessor of the renowned RFID Lab at Auburn University.

About PLM TrustLink™

PLM TrustLink™ is a division of PLM Fleet, LLC d/b/a PLM Trailer Leasing ("PLM"). Headquartered in Newark, NJ with locations across the USA, PLM Fleet, LLC is owned by Marubeni Corporation and Mizuho Leasing which operate entities across the globe. PLM Fleet, LLC is the largest nationwide company offering technology and financial solutions for the temperature sensitive supply chain. PLM's asset management and cloud-based data technology platform focus is on creating flexible and client-specific temperature-controlled solutions to reduce costs and drive productivity throughout the complete supply chain.

Media contact:

Linda Hadley

PLM Fleet

869-229-6502

lhadley@plmfleet.com

plmfleet.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PLM Fleet