M&T Bank Names Frank Micalizzi Bridgeport Regional President and Head of Commercial Banking for Connecticut

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. , May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frank Micalizzi has been named M&T Bank Bridgeport Regional President and Head of Commercial Banking for Connecticut. In his new role, Micalizzi will ensure collaboration across all lines of business and direct community banking activities that advance the bank's localized focus to provide more value for customers, businesses and communities throughout the region. Previously, he served as M&T's Tarrytown, N.Y. and Connecticut Regional President since 2015.

Under its local engagement model, M&T separates the geographic areas it serves into community regions led by regional presidents. Because they know their communities best, these regionally based teams work to create differentiated strategies to serve their markets, combining the capabilities of a large institution with the care and empathy of a neighborhood bank. They also make decisions locally about community activities, grants and lending.

"Frank has built a track record of success based on personal service and strong local knowledge, making him uniquely positioned to bring M&T's community banking model to life in Bridgeport, home of our New England headquarters," said Mike Keegan, M&T Bank senior executive vice president and head of community banking. "His decades of banking experience and dedication to his community are important assets in supporting our multicultural communities, customers and workers."

Micalizzi began his career at M&T Bank in 2009 and previously served as senior group manager for the Tarrytown, N.Y. Middle Market group. Prior to joining M&T, he spent 30 years with JP Morgan Chase, holding senior positions, including senior vice president and division manager.

He is active in the communities where he lives and works, including service as vice chairperson for the Lighthouse of America, board member of the Westchester Association, and four-term president of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of America, Hudson Valley Chapter. He has received several awards and has been recognized over the years, including being honored by The Lighthouse for the Blind, Institutes of Applied Human Dynamics (IAHD) and by The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Micalizzi is a graduate of Davis and Elkins College in West Virginia and has completed the Senior Leadership Program at the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.

M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

