Lux Speed Promotes Matthew English to Senior Director of Resident Success

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lux Speed is pleased to announce the promotion of Matthew English to Senior Director of Resident Success. Matt has been a member of the Lux Speed team since January of 2021. He was instrumental in developing and nurturing our world class customer support organization. During his tenure, Matt has worked diligently to automate various internal processes and improve documentation.

Lux Speed, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Lux Speed) (PRNewswire)

Matt received Lux Speed's prestigious Employee of the Year award for his outstanding performance during 2021. With 17 years of IT experience, 30+ certifications, and a proven track record of providing world class customer support, Matt has distinguished himself as a top-tier performer in the industry.

Matt in his new role will be responsible for oversight of the entire customer experience which encompasses all elements post installation; including but not limited to site visits, customer surveys, as well as various other processes to elevate Lux Speed's customer approach which is already best in class.

"Matt has been an integral part of our company's growth. I've seen his commitment to our customers and this promotion is just a small recognition to Matt and our ongoing commitment to our customers to exceed expectations" said Michael Bertamini, Lux Speed CEO.

Matt commented, "My goal has always been to make sure that we provide world-class support to our customers. With this promotion, I am thrilled to take the lead in delivering an exceptional customer experience at Lux Speed."

Media Contact:

Shelby Fenton

ssisler@luxspeed.io

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lux Speed