Inflect Health Expands its Strategic Partnership with GEn1E Lifesciences to Combat Rare & Inflammatory Diseases

EMERYVILLE, Calif. and PALO ALTO, Calif., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inflect Health, the innovation hub of Vituity, a physician-owned and operated partnership with 3500+ physicians across 350+ hospitals and 8M patients in the United States, announces the expansion of its strategic partnership with GEn1E Lifesciences, a next-generation biotech company developing novel and targeted immunomodulators for rare and inflammatory diseases, to further accelerate the development of GEn1E's powerful machine learning (ML) platform.

Inflect will work closely with GEn1E Lifesciences in the development of the GEn1E Rare & Inflammatory Diseases (GRID) platform, providing strategic healthcare insights and modeling expertise. A unique feature of the GRID platform is its end-to-end integration of all functions of drug development: drug discovery, lead optimization, compound selection, and clinical studies. Inflect's expanded partnership enables GEn1E to further accelerate its drug development cycle.

Inflect's rich knowledge of healthcare economics across diverse patient populations ensures that GEn1E can identify key areas of high unmet medical need. The team at GEn1E then uses computational models, biological experiments, and 'omics data, among other proprietary information, to drive its decision-making. This enables them to discover and develop promising drugs much faster than traditional solutions. By following this process, GEn1E has radically accelerated small molecule drug development to advance novel compounds for rare and inflammatory diseases starting with ARDS (Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome)—a devastating lung disease with a ~40% mortality rate, a $125,000+ cost of care per patient contributing to a $20B cost to society in the US, and no therapeutic treatment.

"Our mission at Inflect has always been to put patients first, that means patients whose needs are not being met due to the lack of effective treatments. We have a strong network of thousands of expert physicians that gives us a unique insight into the unmet needs of millions of patients," said Dr. Rick Newell, CEO of Inflect Health. "With 90% of rare diseases having no therapeutic treatment at all, GEn1E's mission is critical, and we are delighted to embark on this expanded partnership."

The power of GEn1E's platform is evident in the progress they have made in the ~2 years since graduating from Y Combinator in late 2019 using only seed funding. With over 21+ novel immunomodulators in their pipeline, clinical success exhibited by their lead, and plans to file two more INDs (investigational new drug), GEn1E has demonstrated an unprecedented fast pace and efficiency in drug development—a stark contrast to the 7+ years and $100M+ spend that is typical within the industry.

"Our partnership with Inflect is tremendously helpful to supercharge our drug development process. Their expertise on the needs of hospital systems and payers, current standard of care, along with key healthcare metrics such as length of stay and readmission rates, are invaluable to the development of new and much-needed therapies faster, better, and more cost-effectively," said Dr. Ritu Lal, CEO of GEn1E Lifesciences.

