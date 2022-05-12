Grit, Faith and Compassion - Larry Callies, the Black Cowboy Story

ROSENBERG, Texas, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "HERE COMES COWBOY LARRY, STEPPING OUT IN FAITH" (ISBN 978-1667838816) is the biographical story of Larry Callies in his own words, he dreamt from the age of ten of becoming a Cowboy; and his spiritual journey as man of color to the founding of the First Museum honoring the long history of the Black Cowboy Heritage.

Born in El Campo, Texas in 1952, Larry Callies' life begins as the veil of the Segregation Era was lifted, and the unregulated racial divide offered scant opportunities with harsh limitations and constant strife with the rise of civil rights and black empowerment.

This must-read story shares insight into Larry's unshakeable grit, unrelenting compassion, unbending stubbornness, and unmistakable kindness which Larry cultivated while growing up in a segregated Southeast Texas over three decades on ranches, singing Country Western songs at the then segregated Gilley's Nightclub with Gilley's all white band, and life-risking bull penning jobs.

Together, the reader will experience Larry's dream unfolding and take on different shapes through the influences in his life from his Cowboy Father, his Christian Mother, and Famous Cousins to Community Members, Famous Singers, to his eventual tragedy when Larry was diagnosed with Vocal Dysphonia and ultimately ending his budding singing career.

Larry's greatest success came when he accepted, his now famous quote, "I am a Christian first, and a Cowboy second."

"HERE COMES COWBOY LARRY, STEPPING OUT IN FAITH" shares how dreams can transform from a vision into reality with faith; when one door closes, God will offer another path of opportunity.

About the Black Cowboy Museum:

Founded by Larry Callies, the museum preserves the legacy and offers a wider celebration to understanding the hidden story behind Black Cowboys and their integral role in the Western Expansion in the ever-transitioning frontier through historical photos, memorabilia, books, newspapers and more. Daily tours are available. More information can be found at https://www.blackcowboymuseum.com/.

About Larry Callies:

Larry is a professional cowboy, singer, writer, and museum curator and is available for inspirational speaking engagements. For more information call Larry at 281-787-3308 or email clcallies@gmail.com.

Caption: Larry Callies, Founder of the first Black Cowboy Museum and Author of "HERE COMES COWBOY LARRY, STEPPING OUT IN FAITH."

