CSL's New Purpose-Designed Diesel-Electric Self-Unloading Ship Begins Service for Windsor Salt

MONTREAL, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Earlier this week, Canada Steamship Lines' new diesel-electric self-unloading vessel, MV Nukumi, successfully completed its inaugural loading and discharge of deicing salt for dedicated customer, Windsor Salt.

SL’s new purpose-designed diesel-electric self-unloading ship begins service for Windsor Salt. (CNW Group/The CSL Group Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"The successful launch of Nukumi's operations is the culmination of many years of planning with our visionary partner, Windsor Salt, to achieve the next level of safe, sustainable and efficient shipping in the Gulf of St. Lawrence and Great Lakes region," said Louis Martel, President and CEO, The CSL Group.

"We are extremely proud of our vessel's early performance, which is a testament to the expertise, ingenuity and skill of our design and newbuild teams who conceived Nukumi, and of our seafarers who are now operating this highly sophisticated ship."

Purpose-designed to service Windsor Salt's deicing salt shipping and handling needs in Eastern Canada, the vessel's state-of-the-art technology and innovative features were put to the test for the first time during loading at the Mines Seleines salt mine in the Magdalene Islands last week, and during the discharge in Montreal yesterday.

On her first trip to the Mines Seleine salt mine, the ship's modern hull design and twin-fin diesel-electric propulsion system demonstrated the vessel's ability to transit through narrow channels more quickly, at lower tide and with exceptional maneuverability.

The ship's fully automated single point of loading and state-of-the-art cargo handling systems performed as designed and eliminated the need for vessel shifting during loading, making for a safer and more efficient operation.

During discharge in Montreal, the vessel's shuttle discharge boom arrangement significantly reduced shifting, while sensor technology installed on the boom and programmed to auto-pile mode contributed to saving time and crew effort.

Several innovations built into the design of MV Nukumi are also reducing the ship's overall environmental footprint and are expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and air pollutants by 25% and 80% respectively, compared with previous ships servicing the same routes. These include diesel-electric tier 3 engines, a ballast water treatment system, a waste heat recovery system, and overall quieter machinery.

"Canadians count on the critical deicing salts that Nukumi will deliver to stockpiles throughout Eastern Canada to help keep roadways safe during the winter," said Luc B. Savoie, Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer, Windsor Salt Ltd. "Reducing the environmental impact of shipping our deicing salt and ensuring everyone's safety are important objectives at Windsor Salt, and we are delighted that this new, advanced ship will help us achieve both."

CSL is grateful to the Ministère des Transports du Québec for its financial contribution as part of the Ministry's program to improve the efficiency of marine, air and rail transportation.

"With Avantage Saint-Laurent, our government has given Quebec a clear vision for the marine industry: aligning economic development and protecting ecosystems. CSL's Nukumi is a perfect example as to what we want to do on the St. Lawrence. I am very proud to support this project, which uses innovative marine transportation practices that respect the environment, and has concrete benefits for communities," said Chantal Rouleau, Quebec's Minister for Transport.

For more information visit mvnukumi.com.

About Canada Steamship Lines

Canada Steamship Lines is a division of The CSL Group, the largest owner and operator of self-unloading ships in the world. Headquartered in Montreal with regional operations in the Americas, Australia, Europe and Asia, CSL delivers millions of tons of cargo annually for customers in the construction, steel, energy and agri-food sectors. For more information, please visit cslships.com.

About Windsor Salt

Windsor Salt Ltd. is headquartered in Pointe-Claire (Quebec) and employs approximately 775 people across Canada. The company's highly recognizable Windsor brand has been a part of Canadian life since 1893. Today, the Windsor portfolio includes a full range of premium products for consumers, business and industry, from culinary salts and water softening salts to deicing products and pool salts. For more information, please visit WindsorSalt.com.

Windsor Salt's Mines Seleine mine has been in operation since 1982.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The CSL Group Inc.