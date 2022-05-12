Cision Releases First Global Diversity Report, Highlighting Gender Parity

CHICAGO, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cision announces today the release of its first diversity, equity and inclusion report that incorporates workforce representation data, initiatives and key actions in 2021. The report includes Cision's global DEI strategy, aligned around their three pillars of access, representation and belonging.

The representation survey of global Cision employees shows gender parity throughout the organization, including at leadership levels. "We are happy that the data reflects that Cision is a place where women flourish and advance in their careers," said Jasmin Zamora, director, inclusion and engagement. "We are committed to fostering a workplace where every person can succeed and thrive, and we acknowledge that there is more work to be done with under-represented groups. We are proud of the progress we have made and will continue to hold ourselves accountable to the strategy and goals we've set to continue building inclusion and diversity, globally."

In addition to global representation data, the report details the programs and specific DEI efforts launched in 2021, including:

20 percent increase in employee resource group membership

Nearly 2,000 engaged in DEI-specific webinars and events

Global workforce statistics reflecting all major markets for Cision

Launch of supplier diversity tracking and a year-round DEI training program

Cision shares this report to set a baseline to grow on, practice the transparency that is valued in the culture, and provide an example for customers and stakeholders who share our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

View the full 2021 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion report here.

