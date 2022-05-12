Branded Legacy, Inc. Adds Multiple New Accounts

Spikes CBDX Expands THC-0/Delta-8 Gummies

ORLANDO, Fla., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCPK: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of hemp and cannabinoid-infused beverages, along with an array of CBD topicals and tinctures is pleased to announce it has added two new stores to its growing list of retail locations.

Pipe Smoke shop, located in downtown Orlando, FL, has added the new TCH-0/Delta-8 gummies store. In addition, Massage Renaissance in Jacksonville, FL, which specializes in holistic approaches to healing the mind and body via acupuncture, massage, chiropractic, and herbal remedies will now be carrying Spikes CBDX products. They are very excited about adding Spikes CBDx oils, CyroGel and gummies to their list of holistic treatments for their customers.

Branded Legacy Inc. is also excited to bring aboard two new recent UCF graduates to the marketing team. They will be tasked with managing and creating the content on all current social media accounts as well as expanding Spikes CBDX content into TikTok and Snapchat. The marketing team will be launching fresh content featuring Spikes CBDX THC-0/Delta-8 gummies, the Companies highest revenue generating product. Spikes CBDX is pleased to announce a new coffee flavor to the THC-0/Delta-8 gummies which will be released in the coming weeks.

Brandon White, President of Branded Legacy, Inc., stated, "I'm very proud at the success we are seeing. CBD/Smoke shop locations continue to grow, and we are gaining some serious steam in the therapeutic areas. Our new marketing team will surely bring the awareness needed, via the social media platforms, to help take our brand to the next level."

About Spikes CBDX: Spikes CBDX is a line of CBD products designed to assist athletes perform better, recover faster, and avoid injuries. The Company believes that post workout recovery, with Spikes CBDX products, can lower inflammation, aid in making your body stronger, and help recover from injuries naturally. The CBD line also targets individuals who are looking for pain relief, better sleep, faster recovery and lowering inflammation. Spikes CBDX provides tinctures, lotions, moisturizer, and cryo-gel roll-ons. To view all the Spikes CBDX products please visit: spikescbdx.com.

About Elev8 Hemp: Elev8 Hemp's mission is simple: craft the highest-quality, organic hemp products for consumers in search of a healthier, happier lifestyle. Everyone needs to get the proper amount of healthy proteins to keep them feeling better and more energetic. We source only the best organic hemp protein powders—naturally full of powerhouse amino acids and Omegas-3, 6, and 9—so we can infuse your daily coffee and tea with an abundance of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber. www.elev8hemp.com.

About Versatile Industries: Versatile Industries, LLC has a mission to help companies enter the Hemp and CBD markets by leveraging the buying power of multiple companies. In doing this it brings lower costs and minimum order quantities (MOQ) to our customers. The Company believes that reducing the money that gets tied up in inventory allows for increased marketing spend for small business owners. Versatile Industries feels compelled to help businesses enter new markets by limiting the cost of entry while maintaining profitable margins, creating a recipe for long term business partnerships.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

Contact:

www.brandedlegacy.com

+1 (407) 337-0642

info@brandedlegacy.com

View original content:

SOURCE Branded Legacy, Inc.