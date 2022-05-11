Stephen McNabb Appointed CITGO Treasurer

HOUSTON, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CITGO Petroleum Corporation today named Stephen McNabb the Company's new Treasurer, where he will oversee liquidity management and the company's capital structure, manage financial risk and insurance, steward bank relationships and investor relations, and assist the CFO in developing financial strategies. McNabb previously served as Assistant Treasurer and has been with CITGO since 2016 in various financial roles of increasing responsibility.

McNabb replaces Gina Coon, who retired last year.

"Stephen McNabb brings integrity and professionalism to the vitally important position of Treasurer," said John Zuklic, CITGO Chief Financial Officer and Vice President. "He has ably served CITGO for more than six years as an integral member of our finance team. We congratulate Stephen on this promotion and look forward to his continuing contributions to our business."

McNabb has almost 20 years of experience in areas related to finance, accounting, planning and analysis, and consulting, primarily within the energy industry. Before joining CITGO, he served in leadership roles within the finance field while at Bridgepoint Consulting, Magnum Forge, and Protiviti.

McNabb holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Trinity University. In his new role, he will report directly to Chief Financial Officer and Vice President Finance, John Zuklic.

About CITGO

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry with a well-known brand. CITGO operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 38 active terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,300 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 769,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO is ranked as the fifth-largest, and one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products and supplies a network of approximately 4,400 locally owned and operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc.

