SmartMouth Continues to Innovate Oral Care with Launch of Mouth Sore Activated Mouthwash

New offering is the only mouth sore rinse that can soothe oral irritation and prevent bad breath for 24 hours with just two rinses a day

ST. LOUIS, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartMouth – a leading provider of innovative oral-care products – introduced its latest advancement in oral health: SmartMouth Mouth Sore Oral Rinse. The new SmartMouth product still prevents bad breath for 24 hours with just two rinses a day, and it is formulated to effectively soothe oral pain as well. SmartMouth Mouth Sore Oral Rinse is currently available in a 16-ounce bottle at Walmart, 16 and 10-ounce bottle on smartmouth.com and will be available in a 10-ounce bottle at Publix and Harmon Face Values in June at a suggested retail price of $7.99 - $11.99.

SmartMouth Mouth Sore Oral Rinse prevents bad breath for 24 hours with just two rinses a day, and it is formulated to effectively soothe oral pain. (PRNewswire)

SmartMouth Mouth Sore Mouthwash contains the same bad-breath-fighting formula as the company's original activated mouthwash, with the addition of Menthol for oral pain relief. As a result, SmartMouth Mouth Sore Oral Rinse not only eliminates and prevents bad breath but also soothes pain related to mouth sores, canker sores and cheek bites. The product also can be used to ease gum, braces, and denture irritation. Additionally, the product's zinc-ion activated formula promotes oral health and boosts immunity.

"At SmartMouth, we are focused on continued innovation to stay on the leading edge of oral health," said SmartMouth CEO Jim Scheetz. "With the launch of SmartMouth Mouth Sore Mouthwash, we've given consumers the ability to address multiple oral-health issues with a single product. Now users can sooth oral pain while still eliminating and preventing the root cause of bad breath: sulfur gas."

SmartMouth's activated mouthwashes employ two powerful liquids to fight bad breath. Its Sulfur Eliminating Solution destroys the root cause of bad breath: sulfur gases in the mouth. When mixed with its zinc ion Activating Solution, the combined solution instantly activates to release billions of zinc ions that bond to the germs in the mouth, stopping the return of bad breath for 24 hours with just 2 rinses a day.

A leading innovator in the fight against bad breath, SmartMouth also has developed a Zinc Ion Toothpaste, a Clinical Activated Oral Rinse combining zinc ion technology with anti-plaque and anti-gingivitis benefits to help prevent bleeding gums for optimal oral health, as well as mints and mouthwash designed to temporarily relieve dry mouth while also preventing bad breath. Additional products and lines are currently in development.

About SmartMouth

A leading innovator in the fight against bad breath, SmartMouth Oral Health Laboratories was founded in 1993 by Dr. Marvin Cohen. SmartMouth products utilize a patented zinc-ion-activated technology to eliminate the root cause of bad breath: sulfur gas. The SmartMouth line of homecare oral-hygiene products includes SmartMouth Original Activated Mouthwash, Clinical Activated Mouthwash, Dry Mouth Activated Mouthwash, Dry Mouth Mints and Premium Zinc Ion Toothpaste. SmartMouth can be purchased at retailers nationwide and online. For more information about SmartMouth products, visit smartmouth.com.

