Progress Solar Solutions Announces Walsh-Jeter and Associates to be Manufactures Representative for South Central US

RALEIGH, N.C., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Progress Solar Solutions® www.progresssolarsolutions.com announces partnership with Walsh-Jeter and Associates to be manufacturer's representative for the South-Central U.S., which includes Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. As Progress Solar continues to grow, adding this experienced sales team further solidifies Progress Solar's ability to reach customers at a local level in mobile solar light tower market.

Walsh-Jeter www.walshjeter.com brings over 32 years of industry experience and a large network of customers in the rental and oil field services market. From their beginning Walsh-Jeter continues to effectively grow their manufacturers market share with excellent local in-person sales reach.

Dan McKenzie, President of Progress Solar, said, "We are working very hard to better place our products into the hands of customers and educate them on their true value to their organization and the payback that goes along with their purchase. We believe adding Walsh-Jeter & Associates provides an incredible opportunity to reach customers at a local level and expand our reach in the South Central US market. We are excited to add the talent and experience of the Walsh-Jeter team to our organization."

With the November 2021 launch of the new re-designed SLT™ line, we have reduced the cost of the new SLT 700™ significantly for our customers in a time when all prices are climbing. Combined with the Solar/Wind™ and Solar/Hybrid™ light tower lines this gives Progress Solar® the most diverse portfolio of mobile solar light towers in the industry. These changes position Progress Solar very well for 2022 and beyond.

Brad Jeter, President of Walsh-Jeter and Associates, commented, "We are very proud of the opportunity to represent Progress Solar to our customers. We believe in strong relationships with both our customers and the manufacturers we represent. This partnership provides the foundation we stand on."

About Walsh-Jeter and Associates

Headquartered in Spring, Texas and operating across the Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.Walsh-Jeter & Associates is proud to represent the strongest manufacturers in the construction industry. With over 32 years representing manufacturers based all over the world, we provide you with the ability to access products that make your business successful. www.walshjeter.com.

About Progress Solar Solutions ®

Progress Solar Solutions® www.progresssolarsolutions.com of Raleigh, North Carolina was the first to introduce a commercial quality mobile solar light tower durable enough and powerful enough to address the rental equipment and military markets. Progress Solar® continues to offer the broadest product line of portable solar light towers, Solar/Wind, and Solar/Hybrid light towers to industries interested in providing portable, clean and quiet outdoor lighting applications. The Progress Solar® Light Tower resembles a traditional portable diesel light tower but is powered by solar energy giving it a much lower total cost of ownership.

