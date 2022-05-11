Michigan Opts Out of Physician Supervision of CRNAs

PARK RIDGE, Ill., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (AANA)—Michigan is now the 20th state to opt out from federal regulations that require physician supervision of Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs). The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) reports that the governors of 19 additional states and Guam have exercised such exemptions.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's action in signing the opt-out ensures Michigan's patients have access to value-based, high-quality care and optimizes healthcare teams across the state, according to Adam Kuz, MS, CRNA, president of the Michigan Association of Nurse Anesthetists (MANA).

In July 2021, Gov. Whitmer signed HB4359 to remove supervision requirements for CRNAs in the state nurse practice act.

"Removing barriers to CRNA practice allows Michigan hospitals to select the anesthesia delivery model that maximizes their workforce and increases access to safe, affordable care for all patients," said former MANA president Toni Schmittling, DNAP, MBA, CRNA. "By signing this important legislation, Michigan recognizes that CRNAs are qualified to make decisions regarding all aspects of anesthesia care based on their education, licensure, and certification."

Anesthesia services are provided predominantly by CRNAs in Michigan's critical access hospitals, which offer offering surgical services in 99% of its rural hospitals. They comprise 68% of the state's anesthesia care providers.

"The AANA applauds Gov. Whitmer for recognizing the important role CRNAs have in delivery of safe anesthesia care in Michigan," said AANA President Dina Velocci, DNP, CRNA, APRN. "Increased demand, limited resources, and a state with diverse populations, both rural and urban, dictate that a system capable of meeting the needs of all Michigan residents be maintained. By signing the opt-out letter, this has been achieved."

In March 2020, to maximize healthcare resources during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Whitmer enacted an executive order removing physician supervision for CRNAs. HB4359 made that order permanent.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, nurse anesthetists across the country have, in addition to providing top-of-the-line anesthesia care, served as experts in airway management, hemodynamic monitoring, management of patients on ventilators, and overall management of critically ill patients. Instrumental in addressing the deadliest part of COVID-19, CRNAs have become highly sought-after anesthesia care providers.

