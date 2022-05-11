MARPAI, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marpai, Inc. ("Marpai" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: MRAI), an AI-technology company transforming the $22B Third-Party Administrator (TPA) market supporting self-funded employer health plans, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.
The Company's consolidated results of operations include the results of operations of Marpai and its wholly owned subsidiary, Marpai Health, Inc., for all periods presented, and the results of Continental Benefits, LLC ("Continental Benefit") since its acquisition on April 1, 2021.
Financial Highlights
- Net revenue of approximately $6.2 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to net revenue of approximately $5.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, representing a sequential increase of approximately $300,000, or 5.5%.
- The number of our customers' employees covered under the Company's administered health plans was 21,139, 25,195 and 25,136 on March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and September 30 ,2021, respectively.
- Operating expenses (including cost of revenues) were approximately $11.8 million for the first quarter of 2022, as compared to approximately $11.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, and approximately $1.4 million for the first quarter of 2021, reflecting the acquisition of Continental Benefit, which increased the overall level of activity of the Company.
- Net loss was approximately $5.5 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to net loss of approximately $5.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, and a net loss of approximately $1.6 million for the first quarter of 2021.
- Adjusted negative EBITDA of approximately $4.0 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to negative EBITDA of approximately $4.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and negative EBITDA of approximately $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2021. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
"We continue to expand our partnerships with top healthcare brokers focusing on the upcoming selling season," said Edmundo Gonzalez, Chief Executive Officer of Marpai. "Our investments over the past quarters are aimed at making meaningful progress in terms of new business wins, with key dates for us to implement new business being October 1st, 2022, and January 1st, 2023.
Second Quarter 2022 Financial Guidance
The Company expects the second quarter 2022 revenue to be in a range of $5.2 million to $5.5 million.
The foregoing forward-looking statements reflect our expectations as of today's date. Given the number of risk factors, uncertainties and assumptions discussed below, actual results may differ materially. We do not intend to update our financial outlook until our next quarterly results announcement.
Webcast and Conference Call Information
Marpai will host a conference call and webcast tomorrow, on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET to answer questions about the Company's operational and financial highlights for its first quarter of 2022.
Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (866)-652-5200 for domestic callers or +1-412-902-4216 for international callers, or by dialing 1-855-669-9657 for Canadian callers ,or via webcast: https://app.webinar.net/weABj0MVL1g
For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a recording of the webcast will also be available on the Marpai, Inc. investor relations site https://ir.marpaihealth.com.
About Marpai, Inc.
Marpai, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRAI) is a technology company bringing AI-powered health plan services to employers providing health benefits to employees. Primarily competing within the $22B TPA (Third Party Administrator) sector serving self-funded health plans and representing over $1T in annual health care claims, Marpai's SMART services focus on reducing claims costs, lowering reinsurance premiums, and elevating care quality for plan members. Marpai's proprietary deep learning algorithms predict potential near-term health events for members to prevent costly claims and improve health outcomes. Operating nationwide, Marpai offers access to provider networks including Aetna and Cigna, and partners with brokers and consultants. For more information, visit www.marpaihealth.com.
Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding anticipated second quarter 2022 results. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "guidance," "may," "can," "could", "will", "potential", "should," "goal" and variations of these words or similar expressions. For example, the Company is using forward looking statements when it discusses the expected timing of new business wins and its second quarter revenue guidance. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect Marpai's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from Marpai's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business. Except as required by law, Marpai does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
More detailed information about Marpai and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in Marpai's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Their Limitations
In addition to our results and measures of performance determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP presented in this press release, we believe that certain non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating and comparing our financial and operational performance over multiple periods, identifying trends affecting our business, formulating business plans and making strategic decisions.
Adjusted EBITDA is a key performance measure that our management uses to assess our financial performance and is also used for internal planning and forecasting purposes.
We believe that Adjusted EBITDA, together with a reconciliation to net loss, helps identify underlying trends in our business and helps investors make comparisons between our company and other companies that may have different capital structures, tax rates, or different forms of employee compensation. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to a key financial metric used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making. Our use of Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these potential limitations include:
- other companies, including companies in our industry which have similar business arrangements, may report Adjusted EBITDA, or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures;
- although depreciation and amortization expenses are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditures for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements;
- Adjusted EBITDA also does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs or the potentially dilutive impact of stock-based compensation; and
- Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debt that we may incur.
Because of these and other limitations, you should consider our non-GAAP measures only as supplemental to other GAAP-based financial measures.
MARPAI, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
31-Mar 2022
31-Dec 2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 14,108
$19,183
Restricted cash
8,004
6,751
Accounts receivable
110
209
Unbilled, receivable
-
15
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
567
743
Other current assets
90
91
Total current assets
22,879
26,992
Property and equipment, net
923
890
Capitalized software, net
6,161
6,305
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,919
2,044
Goodwill
2,383
2,383
Intangible assets,net
5,288
5,508
Security deposits
52
52
Other long-term asset
28
28
Total assets
$ 39,633
$44,202
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 1,065
$ 1,126
Accrued expenses
2,174
2,525
Accrued fiduciary obligations
6,669
5,541
Deferred revenues
1,242
1,165
Current portion of operating lease obligations
813
784
Due to related party
4
4
Total current liabilities
11,967
11,145
Other long-term liabilities
45
45
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
1,152
1,302
Deferred tax liabilities
2,001
2,001
Total liabilities
15,165
14,493
Commitments and contingencies
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 227,791,050 shares authorized; 20,299,727 issued and outstanding
at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
2
2
Additional paid-in-capital
51,481
51,232
Accumulated deficit
(27,015)
(21,526)
Total stockholders' equity
24,468
29,708
Total liabilities & stockholders' equity
$ 39,633
$44,201
MARPAI, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2021
Revenues
$ 6,219
$ -
Costs and Expenses
Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and
amortization shown separately below)
4,547
0
General and Administrative
2,902
802
Sales and Marketing
1,559
321
Information Technology
1,134
0
Research and development
593
264
Depreciation and amortization
826
18
Facilities
197
0
Total costs and expenses
11,758
1,405
Operating Loss
(5,539)
(1,405)
Other income (expenses)
Interest expense , net
(4)
(184)
Other income
49
7
Foreign exchange loss
4
(10)
(Loss) income before provision for income taxes
(5,490)
(1,592)
Income tax benefit
0
0
Net loss
(5,490)
(1,592)
Net loss per share, basic & fully diluted
0
-1
Weighted average number of common shares, basic
19,629,213
2,897,412
and fully diluted
MARPAI, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2021
Cash flows (used in) operating activities
Net loss
$ (5,490)
$ (1,592)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
826
18
Share-based compensation
666
231
Amortization of right-to-use asset
33
21
Amortization of debt discount
-
27
Non-cash interest
-
155
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable and unbilled receivebles
113
-
Prepaid expenses and other assets
176
107
Other receivables
2
-
Accounts payable
(61)
327
Accrued expenses
(768)
(31)
Accrued fiduciary obligations
1,128
-
Operating lease liabilities
(30)
(23)
Other liabilities
77
-
Net cash (used in ) operating activities
(3,328)
(760)
Cash flows from investing activities
Capitalization of software development costs
(393)
(500)
Purchase of property and equipment
(101)
(10)
Net cash (used in) investing activities
(494)
(510)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from convertible notes
-
325
Proceeds from issuance of warrants
-
51
Net cash provided by financing activities
-
376
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(3,822)
(894)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period
25,934
1,818
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
22,112
924
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported in the
condensed consolidated balance sheet
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 14,108
$ 863
Restricted cash
8,004
61
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as shown in the
condensed consolidated balance sheet
$ 22,112
$ 924
MARPAI, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2021
Net loss
$ (5,490)
$ (1,592)
Interest expense and foreign exchange loss, net
(49)
187
Depreciation and amortization expense
826
18
Stock based compensation expense
666
231
Adjusted EBITDA
(4,047)
(1,156)
