MARPAI, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marpai, Inc. ("Marpai" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: MRAI), an AI-technology company transforming the $22B Third-Party Administrator (TPA) market supporting self-funded employer health plans, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Marpai (PRNewswire)

The Company's consolidated results of operations include the results of operations of Marpai and its wholly owned subsidiary, Marpai Health, Inc., for all periods presented, and the results of Continental Benefits, LLC ("Continental Benefit") since its acquisition on April 1, 2021.

Financial Highlights

Net revenue of approximately $6.2 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to net revenue of approximately $5.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, representing a sequential increase of approximately $300,000 , or 5.5%.





The number of our customers' employees covered under the Company's administered health plans was 21,139, 25,195 and 25,136 on March 31, 2022 , December 31, 2021 , and September 30 ,2021, respectively.





Operating expenses (including cost of revenues) were approximately $11.8 million for the first quarter of 2022, as compared to approximately $11.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, and approximately $1.4 million for the first quarter of 2021, reflecting the acquisition of Continental Benefit, which increased the overall level of activity of the Company.





Net loss was approximately $5.5 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to net loss of approximately $5.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, and a net loss of approximately $1.6 million for the first quarter of 2021.





Adjusted negative EBITDA of approximately $4.0 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to negative EBITDA of approximately $4.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and negative EBITDA of approximately $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2021. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

"We continue to expand our partnerships with top healthcare brokers focusing on the upcoming selling season," said Edmundo Gonzalez, Chief Executive Officer of Marpai. "Our investments over the past quarters are aimed at making meaningful progress in terms of new business wins, with key dates for us to implement new business being October 1st, 2022, and January 1st, 2023.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Guidance

The Company expects the second quarter 2022 revenue to be in a range of $5.2 million to $5.5 million.

The foregoing forward-looking statements reflect our expectations as of today's date. Given the number of risk factors, uncertainties and assumptions discussed below, actual results may differ materially. We do not intend to update our financial outlook until our next quarterly results announcement.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Marpai will host a conference call and webcast tomorrow, on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET to answer questions about the Company's operational and financial highlights for its first quarter of 2022.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (866)-652-5200 for domestic callers or +1-412-902-4216 for international callers, or by dialing 1-855-669-9657 for Canadian callers ,or via webcast: https://app.webinar.net/weABj0MVL1g

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a recording of the webcast will also be available on the Marpai, Inc. investor relations site https://ir.marpaihealth.com.

About Marpai, Inc.

Marpai, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRAI) is a technology company bringing AI-powered health plan services to employers providing health benefits to employees. Primarily competing within the $22B TPA (Third Party Administrator) sector serving self-funded health plans and representing over $1T in annual health care claims, Marpai's SMART services focus on reducing claims costs, lowering reinsurance premiums, and elevating care quality for plan members. Marpai's proprietary deep learning algorithms predict potential near-term health events for members to prevent costly claims and improve health outcomes. Operating nationwide, Marpai offers access to provider networks including Aetna and Cigna, and partners with brokers and consultants. For more information, visit www.marpaihealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding anticipated second quarter 2022 results. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "guidance," "may," "can," "could", "will", "potential", "should," "goal" and variations of these words or similar expressions. For example, the Company is using forward looking statements when it discusses the expected timing of new business wins and its second quarter revenue guidance. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect Marpai's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from Marpai's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business. Except as required by law, Marpai does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

More detailed information about Marpai and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in Marpai's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Their Limitations

In addition to our results and measures of performance determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP presented in this press release, we believe that certain non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating and comparing our financial and operational performance over multiple periods, identifying trends affecting our business, formulating business plans and making strategic decisions.

Adjusted EBITDA is a key performance measure that our management uses to assess our financial performance and is also used for internal planning and forecasting purposes.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA, together with a reconciliation to net loss, helps identify underlying trends in our business and helps investors make comparisons between our company and other companies that may have different capital structures, tax rates, or different forms of employee compensation. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to a key financial metric used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making. Our use of Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these potential limitations include:

other companies, including companies in our industry which have similar business arrangements, may report Adjusted EBITDA, or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures;





although depreciation and amortization expenses are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditures for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements;





Adjusted EBITDA also does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs or the potentially dilutive impact of stock-based compensation; and





Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debt that we may incur.

Because of these and other limitations, you should consider our non-GAAP measures only as supplemental to other GAAP-based financial measures.

MARPAI, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)







31-Mar 2022 31-Dec 2021 ASSETS



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,108 $19,183 Restricted cash 8,004 6,751 Accounts receivable 110 209 Unbilled, receivable - 15 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 567 743 Other current assets 90 91 Total current assets 22,879 26,992





Property and equipment, net 923 890 Capitalized software, net 6,161 6,305 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,919 2,044 Goodwill 2,383 2,383 Intangible assets,net 5,288 5,508 Security deposits 52 52 Other long-term asset 28 28 Total assets $ 39,633 $44,202





LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current liabilities:



Accounts payable $ 1,065 $ 1,126 Accrued expenses 2,174 2,525 Accrued fiduciary obligations 6,669 5,541 Deferred revenues 1,242 1,165 Current portion of operating lease obligations 813 784 Due to related party 4 4 Total current liabilities 11,967 11,145





Other long-term liabilities 45 45 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,152 1,302 Deferred tax liabilities 2,001 2,001 Total liabilities 15,165 14,493





Commitments and contingencies















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 227,791,050 shares authorized; 20,299,727 issued and outstanding



at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 2 2 Additional paid-in-capital 51,481 51,232 Accumulated deficit (27,015) (21,526) Total stockholders' equity 24,468 29,708 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 39,633 $44,201

MARPAI, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)









Three Months Ended March 31,



2022 2021

Revenues $ 6,219 $ -









Costs and Expenses













Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and





amortization shown separately below) 4,547 0

General and Administrative 2,902 802

Sales and Marketing 1,559 321

Information Technology 1,134 0

Research and development 593 264

Depreciation and amortization 826 18

Facilities 197 0

Total costs and expenses 11,758 1,405

Operating Loss (5,539) (1,405)

Other income (expenses)





Interest expense , net (4) (184)

Other income 49 7

Foreign exchange loss 4 (10)

(Loss) income before provision for income taxes (5,490) (1,592)

Income tax benefit 0 0

Net loss (5,490) (1,592)









Net loss per share, basic & fully diluted 0 -1









Weighted average number of common shares, basic 19,629,213 2,897,412

and fully diluted

MARPAI, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021 Cash flows (used in) operating activities





Net loss $ (5,490)

$ (1,592) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 826

18 Share-based compensation 666

231 Amortization of right-to-use asset 33

21 Amortization of debt discount -

27 Non-cash interest -

155 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable and unbilled receivebles 113

- Prepaid expenses and other assets 176

107 Other receivables 2

- Accounts payable (61)

327 Accrued expenses (768)

(31) Accrued fiduciary obligations 1,128

- Operating lease liabilities (30)

(23) Other liabilities 77

- Net cash (used in ) operating activities (3,328)

(760)







Cash flows from investing activities





Capitalization of software development costs (393)

(500) Purchase of property and equipment (101)

(10) Net cash (used in) investing activities (494)

(510)







Cash flows from financing activities





Proceeds from convertible notes -

325 Proceeds from issuance of warrants -

51 Net cash provided by financing activities -

376















Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (3,822)

(894) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 25,934

1,818 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 22,112

924







Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported in the





condensed consolidated balance sheet













Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,108

$ 863 Restricted cash 8,004

61 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as shown in the





condensed consolidated balance sheet $ 22,112

$ 924

MARPAI, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2022 2021





Net loss $ (5,490) $ (1,592) Interest expense and foreign exchange loss, net (49) 187 Depreciation and amortization expense 826 18 Stock based compensation expense 666 231





Adjusted EBITDA (4,047) (1,156)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Marpai