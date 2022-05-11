IGT Elevates Play in the Philippines with Games and Systems Deployment at NUSTAR Resort & Casino

The Philippines' most-anticipated casino will leverage IGT's IGT ADVANTAGE casino management system and offer the first Peak49 cabinets in Asia

LONDON, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that its IGT ADVANTAGE™ casino management system ("CMS") and a variety of leading IGT games and cabinets will be deployed at the soon-to-open NUSTAR Resort and Casino in Cebu, the Philippines.

This IGT ADVANTAGE deployment will connect NUSTAR Resort and Casino's impressive 1,500 slot games and 250 table games while enabling the casino to build patron loyalty, optimize its casino operations and access valuable, real-time performance analytics. It also positions NUSTAR Resort and Casino to offer cashless gaming in the future via IGT's Resort Wallet™ systems technology.

In addition to leveraging IGT's world-class CMS, NUSTAR Resort and Casino will be the first casino in Asia to deploy IGT's Peak49™ cabinet. Complete with a 49-inch, ultra-HD, portrait, progressively curved display and a range of ergonomic and convenience features, the Peak49 cabinet is supported by a rich content pipeline for Asia. The casino will offer its guests IGT's compelling, market-attuned Ying Cai Shen link on the Peak49 and CrystalCurve™ cabinets and will feature a variety of other performance-tested IGT games on its floor such as Cash Cove™ Fish On and Lucky Buddha™ on the CrystalDual 27 cabinet and Golden Jungle™ Grand and Coin O' Mania™ on the CrystalCurve cabinet.

"As Cebu's premier integrated resort, NUSTAR Resort and Casino prioritizes partnerships with experienced and trusted suppliers such as IGT who can help us deliver world-class gaming entertainment and build strong guest relationships through future-forward technologies," said Sabri Jaafar, NUSTAR Resort and Casino Vice President – EGM Operations.

"By powering its gaming floor with the IGT ADVANTAGE casino management system, NUSTAR Resort and Casino is equipped with casino technology that is proven throughout Asia and delivers highly advanced patron loyalty and casino floor optimization tools," said Dallas Orchard, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Gaming, APAC. "IGT's world-class cabinets and regionally popular games such as Cash Cove and Ying Cai Shen will help NUSTAR Resort and Casino achieve its performance goals and differentiate itself through gaming experiences for the region."

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

