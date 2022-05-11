Crate & Barrel Holdings Announces Key Executive Promotions

Modern home retailer elevates three executives within the leadership team to lead the way for future growth

CHICAGO, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc. (CBH) today announced the promotion of three executives. Alicia Waters, who previously served as Chief Marketing Officer, has been named Executive Vice President for Crate & Barrel and Crate & Kids. Sebastian Brauer, who previously served as Vice President of Product Design and Development was named Senior Vice President for Product Design, Development and Metaverse. Joan King, who previously served as Senior Vice President of eCommerce and International was named Executive Vice President of Digital and International Growth. All three promotions reflect the company's commitment to growth and reinforce its strategic vision to unify and elevate the customer experience for its family of brands.

Alicia Waters has been an innovator within the organization for more than seven years leading marketing efforts across every brand within the company. In her new role, Waters will be responsible for driving the strategic direction of the business from product and marketing, to retail operations, digital excellence and employee engagement, continuing her track record of successful retail leadership with her notably mindful, strategic and people-first management style.

"I am thrilled to take this next step in my journey with Crate & Barrel Holdings," said Waters. "I am continuously inspired by our customers and employees to evolve the business to meet the needs of the customer and support them at every stage of their home journey whether in the kitchen, creating a nursery or revamping an empty nest."

Since joining the company in 2018, Sebastian Brauer has elevated the Crate and Barrel brand's product offering, style and innovation across all categories to consistently deliver collections that inspire customers to create a functional, beautiful, and purposeful home. In his new role, Brauer will continue to oversee the product design, development and visual merchandising teams for Crate & Barrel brands and will also take on responsibility for the company's strategic vision of the future metaverse and web3.

"I am honored to take on this new, innovative role," said Brauer. "My passion leading teams to enable transformation – especially by bridging the physical and digital worlds through design thinking, collaboration and creativity – will allow us to explore new mediums, dimensions and technology to effectively introduce CBH to a new, modern and experiential marketplace. I look forward to working with our best in class teams to realize this vision"

Joan King first joined Crate & Barrel in 2001 and has innovated the online customer experience by delivering a seamless and inspirational digital experience across CBH brands on all devices, apps and in-store solutions. Today, nearly 65% of total CBH sales are online and the Company's omnichannel service solutions are some of the most progressive in the industry. In her new role, King will continue to lead and build the digital vision across all brands as well as lead the company's international expansion into new markets this year.

"Since joining CBH, I have been fortunate to work with outstanding teams throughout the organization who are passionate about improving the customer experience," said King. "I look forward to continuing to drive our business online and internationally with inspirational, personalized experiences at every point in the shopping journey."

"All three individuals are strong, purpose-driven leaders and have continuously brought value and innovation to the business," said Janet Hayes, CEO Crate & Barrel Holdings Inc. "Their leadership has been fundamental to our customer-centric mindset and I know they will continue to lead Crate & Barrel Holdings into the future with vision, drive and intention."

About Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc.

Global specialty retailer Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc. curates inspiration for the modern home, connecting the creative work of artisans and designers to people and places around the world. Known for high-quality products, exclusive designs and timeless style since 1962, Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc. includes lifestyle brands Crate & Barrel, CB2, Crate & Kids and Hudson Grace. Today, the company is a member of the Otto Group and operates over 100 Crate & Barrel, CB2 and Hudson Grace stores throughout the U.S. and Canada, with franchise locations in 9 countries. More than 200 million customers visit the Company's stores and websites each year. To learn more, visit www.crateandbarrel.com.

