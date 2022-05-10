Newton Cinema Proudly Announces the Premier of "KISS"

New York Indian Film Festival 2022 May 7th to 13th

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newton Cinema is proud to announce the premier of "KISS", featuring Adarsh Gourav (The White Tiger), Swanand Kirkire and Shubhrajyoti Barat. The film had its world premiere at the New York Indian Film Festival 2022.

KISS is directed by India's popular stand-up comedian and writer Varun Grover. This is Varun's debut directorial venture. KISS is produced by Newton Cinema in association with Odd & Even Pictures. Executive Producers are Anurag Kashyap, Anto Chittilappilly, and Sanita Chittilappilly.

The film is a tribute to the cathartic power of cinema and the healing power of the memories. This short film is in Hindi language with English subtitles.

Varun Grover stated, "I always wanted to start my directorial journey with a story that's driven by emotions, magical realism, and experimental themes. I was lucky to find Anto Chittilappilly and Sanita Chittilappilly of Newton Cinema almost immediately after finishing the script. Their faith in the script was very reassuring and the creative freedom they provided was liberating!" said Grover.

Anurag Kashyap said, "I was struck by the precise, imaginative, and impactful story. The way the story was expressed was so satisfying."

"We absolutely loved the short film KISS. How the camera moves, the colors, editing, wonderful sound design, and the haunting music. Really impacted and moved by the idea," said Aseem Chhabra, Festival Director of NYIFF.

Said Anto Chittilappilly, "The film is powerful. Riveted with deep emotions and takes one on a journey to a place of profound inner discovery. Varun Grover's creative genius attracted me to collaborate with him. Grover exceeded our expectations."

KISS was in the official selection of Mumbai Film Festival (MAMI) 2022 in its Focus Shorts Section.

Newton Cinema has recently premiered another film, "Lalanna's Song" in IFFLA at Los Angeles and won the honorable mention award.

ABOUT NEWTON CINEMA

Newton Cinema is an international film production house that tells extraordinary stories that can change the world. Newton Cinema's stories challenge social norms and beliefs which are used to divide, exploit, and oppress people. They search the world over to give a voice to the marginalized. Newton Cinema has offices in Los Angeles, Boston, San Francisco, Mumbai, and Kochi.

