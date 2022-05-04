Yonder Travel Insurance Launches New Partnership with FocusPoint International

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yonder Travel Insurance, a travel insurance comparison site, is thrilled to announce its partnership with FocusPoint International. Yonder customers will now be able to add the CAP Tripside Assistance service with the purchase of their travel insurance policy.

"The addition of the CAP plan on Yonder is another step in the right direction to make sure our customers have full peace of mind while traveling in these uncertain times," said Terry Boynton, president & co-founder at Yonder. "With additional security and pandemic assistance, our travelers can now feel fully protected from losses, and now threats that may occur during their trip by purchasing the CAP plan."

When customers opt to include CAP assistance with their comprehensive travel insurance policy, they'll now receive additional assistance benefits to cover COVID-19 quarantine, medical transfer, natural disaster evacuation and many more scenarios. With CAP, there is no claims process, out-of-pocket expenses or benefit limits.

"The Yonder ethos aligns perfectly with FocusPoint, and we couldn't be more excited to partner with Yonder to provide their customers access to the CAP Tripside Assistance plan", said Greg Pearson, CEO of FocusPoint International. "Yonder has successfully aggregated some of the best travel protection products available in the market and we're thrilled to be the newest addition to the platform", added Pearson.

ABOUT YONDER TRAVEL INSURANCE

The experts at Yonder Travel Insurance have poured over hundreds of policies from the best travel insurance providers in the US to provide the best travel insurance recommendation for how YOU travel. Run a quick quote and compare travel insurance policies for your next trip using our instant quote tool. Yonder donates meals to vulnerable children in need with each policy sold so you can travel well, and do well, when you go Yonder.

ABOUT FOCUSPOINT INTERNATIONAL

FocusPoint International (FocusPoint) is a global assistance company in the critical event management space. The company specializes in the full provision of medical evacuation and repatriation services, to include COVID-19 hospital to hospital transfers; security assistance up to and including evacuations in response to riots, strikes and civil commotion, terrorism, violent crime, and natural disasters; and crisis response services to address incidents such as kidnap for ransom, extortion, disappearance of persons and wrongful detention.

