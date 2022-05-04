SprintRay, the market leader in dental 3D printing technology, is pleased to announce it is partnering with Subscribili to enable dentists to bring affordable care to millions of patients around the world.

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SprintRay and Subscribili announced today that the companies have entered into a global strategic partnership to expand SprintRay's top quality, best-in-class 3D printing hardware into subscription enablement software and provide Subscribili access to over 9000 dental locations in the SprintRay network.

"Subscribili is a company we've been excited about partnering with since we initially met their founding team," said John Cox, SprintRay's Chief Growth Officer. "Their passion and strategic vision was immediately evident. We believe the product they've built will be an immediate hit with our existing customers, and this partnership will allow us to exceed our growth targets in the coming years."

SprintRay customers will now be able to leverage SprintRay's Pace subscription management software powered by Subscribili to offer customized dental subscriptions directly to their patients.

With over 25% of the United States living without dental insurance, dental providers are in need of a way to offer affordable care to these patients. Comprehensive dental subscription care will allow them to do just that. Additionally, by bundling SprintRay products in the subscriptions, dental providers can give more Americans access to SprintRay's top of the line dental solutions. With printers from SprintRay and subscriptions powered by Subscribili, dentists reduce their reliance on outside entities like labs and insurance companies, providing the dentists the freedom to treat patients on their own terms.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to be working with a company that cares as much about bringing affordable dental care to patients as we do. By pairing our subscription software with their dental hardware, we have a solution that provides tremendous value to both dentists and patients," said Subscribili's CEO, Sudha Vetri.

About SprintRay

SprintRay is a dental technology company that builds end-to-end 3D printing ecosystems for dental professionals. SprintRay designs and manufactures user-friendly and cutting-edge manufacturing solutions, including dental 3D printers, 3D printing software, curing technology, washing systems, and innovative materials. Dental care providers can deliver best-in-class care by leveraging SprintRay's highly-specialized, affordable technologies. For more information, visit www.sprintray.com .

