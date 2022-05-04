Chemomab Therapeutics to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provide a Business Update

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB), (Chemomab), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrotic and inflammatory diseases with high unmet need, today announced the company will release its first quarter 2022 financial results and provide a business update on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The company will host a conference call at 8:00 am Eastern Time, which will be webcast at the link below and on the company's investor relations website.

Chemomab's management team will review first quarter 2022 performance, discuss recent and upcoming events and conduct a live question-and-answer session.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Live Webcast at 8:00 am ET, May 12, 2022

Click this Webcast link to access the live webcast or replay.

The live webcast and replay can also be accessed at the News & Events section of the Investors page on the Chemomab website at investors.chemomab.com/events.

By Telephone

Conference call information:

US Investors: +1 (877) 407-9208

International Investors: +1 (201) 493-6784

Conference ID: 13728593

Please call 5-10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask for the Chemomab conference call.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrotic and inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique and pivotal role of the soluble protein CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed CM-101, a monoclonal antibody designed to bind and block CCL24 activity. CM-101 has demonstrated the potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. It is currently in two Phase 2 safety and efficacy trials—one in patients with primary sclerosing cholangitis and the second in patients with liver fibrosis, with a third Phase 2 trial in systemic sclerosis expected to begin in 2022.

For more information on Chemomab, visit chemomab.com

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Irina Koffler

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Phone: +1 (917) 734-7387

ir@chemomab.com

Media:

Barbara Lindheim

Chemomab Therapeutics

Consulting Vice President

Investor & Public Relations,

Strategic Communications

Phone: +1 (917) 355-9234

barbara@chemomab.com

