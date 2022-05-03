Yuengling Launches Limited-Edition Team Red, White & Blue Camo Cans to Support Veterans

America's Oldest Brewery® partners with Lee Brice for limited-edition Yuengling Traditional Lager cans for its Stars & Stripes program

POTTSVILLE, Pa., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, D.G Yuengling & Son, Inc., America's Oldest Brewery®, announced the return of its limited-edition cans in partnership with military veteran nonprofit Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB) as part of the brewery's Stars & Stripes program—Yuengling's year-round campaign supporting our nation's heroes.

The special Team RWB cans, emblazoned with a unique desert camouflage print and Team RWB logo, mark just one of the many ways Yuengling continues to honor America's veterans. Starting this month, the limited-edition cans will be available across the brewery's 23-state footprint in 12pk/12oz and 24pk/12oz cans and single-serve 24oz cans until the end of the summer, available for purchase at fans' favorite stores, restaurants and bars.

New to this year's limited-edition design, each can will feature a QR code co-branded with American country music star and official Yuengling Lager and Stars & Stripes program Brand Ambassador, Lee Brice. When scanned, the QR code will immerse consumers in a digital Stars & Stripes experience where they can watch Lee Brice's "More Beer" music video; learn about Yuengling's Stars & Stripes Free Summer Concert Celebration on July 9; shop in the brewery's virtual gift shop; enter to win tickets to see Brice on tour this summer; and donate to Team RWB.

"As America's Oldest Brewery®, we take pride in our longstanding commitment to the U.S. military and are thankful to those who have made tremendous sacrifices to protect our country's freedom," said Jennifer Yuengling, Vice President of Operations and 6th generation family member. "Team RWB is an organization that shares our commitment to our nation's heroes, and we are excited to bring back our limited-edition cans that help raise awareness and support services for America's veterans."

"We are fired up to partner with America's Oldest Brewery® again this year," said Mike Erwin, Executive Director of Team RWB. "Team RWB is forging America's leading health and wellness community for veterans and the donations from Yuengling's Stars & Stripes program and Team RWB cans empower us to enrich thousands of veterans' lives every day."

Yuengling also recently announced the return of its annual, free summer festival highlighting the Stars & Stripes program where Team RWB cans will also be available to purchase. This year, the free concert will be headlined by Lee Brice on July 9 in Downtown Pottsville, PA.

"I am excited to be back with Yuengling rolling out these limited-edition cans that support our friends at Team RWB," said Brice. "I can't wait to honor our military troops with Yuengling fans at this summer's Stars & Stripes Summer Celebration—you'll be sure to find me with a camo can in hand!

For more information about Yuengling, and to stay up to date about all the latest Stars & Stripes summer activations, fans are encouraged to follow the Yuengling Facebook page, follow Yuengling on Twitter and Instagram, or visit www.Yuengling.com.

About D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America's Oldest Brewery®, is family-owned and operated since 1829. Now sold in 23 states, production is supported by two breweries in Pottsville, PA and one in Tampa, FL. Principal beer brands include Yuengling® Traditional Lager, Light Lager 99, Black & Tan, Golden Pilsner, Premium, Light, Dark Brewed Porter, Lord Chesterfield Ale®, Oktoberfest, Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter, FLIGHT by Yuengling, and Raging Eagle Mango. Get news, updates and access media images at https://www.yuengling.com/news.

About Team RWB

Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB) is a nonprofit organization forging the nation's leading health and wellness community. Founded in 2010, Team RWB offers veterans real-life and virtual opportunities to build a healthier lifestyle. Team RWB believes that a strong focus on mental and physical health impacts every aspect of life and is essential for veterans to unlock their full potential. For more information about Team RWB and its 200,000 members visit teamrwb.org.

About Lee Brice

Curb Records recording artist Lee Brice is a GRAMMY nominee, a CMA and ACM award winner, and he's taken nine radio singles to Number One. Lee boasts over 3 billion on-demand streams, and over 3.6 billion spins on Pandora, while enjoying massive success at country radio, digital streaming services, and on the road. He recently reached #1 at Country Radio with "Memory I Don't Mess With" which consecutively follows three prior number one hit songs. Garth Brooks, Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney and others have recorded his songs, and he's performed on numerous TV shows, including NBC's Today, ABC's The Bachelor, NBC's The Voice and FOX's Miss USA 2018. At the 54th Annual CMA Awards, Lee took home the prize for Musical Event of the Year. At the 56th ACM Awards he won Single of the Year and Music Event of the Year. Lee's latest album, Hey World, features new radio single "Soul."

Editor's Note: Yuengling Stars & Stripes Celebration will be designed to best ensure a safe day of excitement for all attendees. Our top priority remains the health and safety of our employees, customers, partners, and amazing fans. We will continue to monitor and update event details based on recommendations and guidelines set forth by public health agencies, state and local officials.

Contact:

Paul Capelli

D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

pcapelli@yuengling.com

(508) 728-1271

Tiffany Ramsey

Tierney Agency

tramsey@tierneyagency.com

(702) 460-1300

