Stream Data Centers Expands Leadership Team, Enhances Service Excellence with New VP of Product Engineering: Stuart Lawrence

DALLAS, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stream Data Centers , the industry leader in delivering exceptional data center experiences to global enterprises, is proud to announce the latest industry veteran to join its leadership team with Stuart Lawrence as Vice President of Product Engineering. Collaborating with Mike Licitra (VP of Solutions Architecture), Michael Lahoud (COO and Partner) and Chris Bair (SVP of Sales and Leasing), Lawrence will be aiding the sales and service delivery teams by helping to ensure Stream's offerings are capable of supporting both the current and future technical needs of Stream's clients.

With 20+ years of mission-critical mechanical systems experience, Lawrence will ensure that Stream's data center customers can meet their demanding availability and sustainability targets. In his role, he will collaborate closely with customers and industry experts to ensure Stream Data Centers' facilities remain competitive in today's rapidly evolving environment. "Stuart will be working alongside Stream's highly experienced engineering and construction teams, to continue to innovate and deliver energy and capital efficient data centers that exceed our customers' ESG targets and ROI goals — while delivering at the scale and velocity they require," according to Stream's Co-Managing Partner Paul Moser.

"I'm very excited to join the Stream team, especially as we continue to rapidly grow and innovate. The strength and experience of Stream's sales, engineering, construction and operations teams is second to none. To be a part of that was a big draw," comments Lawrence. "There is an open and inclusive culture, where everyone is heard and can participate. Stream's openness means the team is encouraged to challenge the status quo, which is very exciting. The data center industry evolves quickly, and we have come a long way, but there are so many parts that can still be improved. I'm looking forward to aligning with the luminaries here at Stream to solve those challenges and deliver game-changing experiences and solutions to customers."

"Born in South Africa and raised in the UK, Lawrence brings a rich background of varied perspectives and experiences to Stream. He has lived and worked all over the world and with individuals from all walks of life, resulting in a global mindset that benefits from differing views that challenge long-set ideas and beliefs," comments Michael Lahoud, COO and Partner at Stream. "In an industry where problem-solving can really benefit from a level of creativity that is combined with deep technical knowledge, Stuart is a real asset to Stream. We're proud to welcome Stuart to our team, and we know he will fit right in with our philosophy of collaboration — both internally and with our customers — to great effect."

About Stream Data Centers:

Stream Data Centers has provided premium data center services since 1999, with 90% of its inventory leased to Fortune 100 customers. To date, the company has acquired, developed and managed 24 data center campuses nationally, while leadership has remained consistent for all 23 years.

From site selection to data center construction and operations, Stream develops wholesale colocation capacity and build-to-suit solutions for hyperscale and enterprise users. Additionally, Stream sources low-risk land sites for optimum data center development, and provides energy procurement services with a focus on reducing market risk and low-cost renewable energy options. All of Stream's facilities feature carrier-neutral, low latency connectivity to network and public cloud providers.

Stream Data Centers is a subsidiary of Stream Realty Partners, a full service commercial real estate investment, development and services company. With $5.8 billion in annual transactions, Stream Realty Partners is one of the most successful commercial real estate firms in the country.

