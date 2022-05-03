Precision for Medicine Receives Top Recognition in CRO Leadership Awards

-- Annual survey of biopharmaceutical clients honor the organization for excellence in service --

BETHESDA, Md., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision for Medicine, the first biomarker-driven clinical research organization (CRO) supporting life sciences companies in the use of biomarkers essential to targeting patient treatments more precisely and effectively, announces the company has received four awards from Clinical Leader and Life Science Leader's 2022 CRO Leadership Awards.

The annual CRO Leadership Awards are well-respected across the pharmaceutical industry and recognize selected organizations for their excellence in capability and service. The awards are based on the surveys of biopharmaceutical sponsors and reflect the dedication of research services organizations and their project teams, who are diligently working to make a difference in the lives of patients around the world.

This year, Precision for Medicine won four CRO Leadership Awards in the following categories:

Capabilities (Overall, Big Pharma, Small Pharma)

Compatibility (Small Pharma)

Expertise (Overall, Small Pharma)

Quality (Small Pharma)

"This recognition is only possible through unwavering commitment of our employees and close collaboration with our clients," said Chad Clark, President, Precision for Medicine. "Since these awards are based on the surveys of our biopharmaceutical clients, they demonstrate that Precision for Medicine continues to deliver quality research for the organizations we serve. Over the past two years, the pandemic created both challenges and opportunities for innovation. By working together with our sponsor partners, we were able to keep clinical trials on track and help advance important research around the world. We're proud to be recognized as a leader in research services and extremely proud of our Precision for Medicine employees who dedicate their lives to the advancement of breakthrough treatments."

About Precision for Medicine

Precision for Medicine is the first biomarker-driven clinical research services organization supporting life sciences companies in the use of biomarkers essential to targeting patient treatments more precisely and effectively. Precision applies novel biomarker approaches to clinical research that integrate clinical trial execution with deep scientific knowledge, laboratory expertise, and advanced data sciences. This convergence of trials, labs, and data sciences is driving faster clinical development and approval. Precision for Medicine is part of Precision Medicine Group with over 3000 people in 40 locations in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. For more information, visit https://www.precisionformedicine.com.

