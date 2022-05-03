Omnicom Group Inc. Declares Dividend

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) declared a quarterly dividend of 70 cents per outstanding share of the corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on July 8, 2022 to Omnicom Group common shareholders of record at the close of business on June 10, 2022.

Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

