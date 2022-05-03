Ofinno Named Most Innovative Company of the Year by 2022 Stevie American Business Awards

Ofinno recognized as a bronze level winner for unique process of innovation into 5G/6G, IEEE 802.11 (WiFi), and video compression technologies.

RESTON, Va., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ofinno, LLC, a research and development lab pioneering innovation in wireless communication and video coding technologies was recognized as the Most Innovative Company of the Year (fewer than 100 employees) at the Bronze level by the 20th Annual Stevie American Business Awards.

Ofinno Wins Bronze Stevie American Business Award for Most Innovative Company of the Year (PRNewswire)

"At Ofinno, our mission is to empower innovators into the next generation of 5G, IEEE 802.11 (WiFi), and video compression technologies, a mission we accomplish through close collaboration between our expert technical and legal teams," said Esmael Dinan, founder and chief executive officer at Ofinno. "Being recognized as a Most Innovative Company of the Year by the American Business Awards is a great honor, and we look forward to continuing our work of delivering innovative technologies that are protected by some of the industry's strongest patents."

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program and this year's awards featured over 3,700 nominations which were judged by over 230 of the world's top business leaders. Based on judge feedback, Ofinno was recognized with this award due to its "entrepreneurial spirit that combines with technological excellence to deliver innovation," and its "rapid development and progress over the past year."

"We are so pleased that we will be able to stage our first ABA awards banquet since 2019 and to celebrate, in person, the achievements of such a diverse group of organizations and individuals," said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.

To learn more about Ofinno's Research and Development in 5G, IEEE 802.11, and video compression technologies and their portfolio of patents available for sale visit our webpage here.

Media Contact

Brandon Norris

Marketing Director, Ofinno

bnorris@ofinno.com

571.523.1492

About Ofinno, LLC

Ofinno, LLC, is a research and development lab based in Northern Virginia, that specializes in inventing and patenting future technologies including 5G/6G, IEEE 802.11 (WiFi), and video compression. Ofinno's researchers create technologies that address some of the most important issues faced by wireless device users and the carriers that serve them. Ofinno's research involves technologies such as 5G Radio and Core networks, IoT, V2X, and ultra-reliable low latency communications. Our innovators create the technologies and oversee the entire process from design to the time the technology is sold. For more information about Ofinno, please visit www.ofinno.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Ofinno, LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ofinno, LLC