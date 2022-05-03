NEWPARK RESOURCES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Company reports revenues of $176 million, operating income of $1.0 million, net income of $2.5 million, and EBITDA of $11.4 million; Completes U.S. bank facility amendment

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) ("Newpark" or the "Company") today announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022. Total revenues for the first quarter of 2022 were $176.4 million compared to $179.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $141.2 million for the first quarter of 2021. Net income for the first quarter of 2022 was $2.5 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $3.7 million, or ($0.04) per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, and a net loss of $5.4 million, or ($0.06) per share, for the first quarter of 2021. The first quarter 2022 results include the impact of the following:

As a result of the restructuring of certain subsidiary legal entities within Europe , the provision for income taxes includes an income tax benefit of $3.1 million as the undistributed earnings for an international subsidiary are no longer subject to certain taxes upon future distribution; and

An operating loss of $0.9 million and EBITDA loss of $0.6 million for the Industrial Blending business. As previously announced, the Company shut down the Industrial Blending operations in March 2022 and is divesting of the assets, which is reported within the Industrial Solutions segment.

Combined, the above items provided a $0.03 net benefit to earnings per diluted share for the first quarter of 2022.

Matthew Lanigan, Newpark's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are very encouraged by our performance in the first quarter, which reflects improving market fundamentals across both of our business segments, as well as the impact from our continued execution on our key strategic priorities. Consolidated revenues decreased 2% sequentially to $176 million in the first quarter, reflecting the anticipated seasonal pullback in Industrial Solutions product sales, largely offset by strong growth in the Fluids Systems segment. Despite the modest pullback in revenues, the first quarter consolidated operating income and EBITDA represent our strongest quarterly result since the third quarter of 2019.

"The Industrial Solutions segment revenues declined 31% sequentially to $35 million in the first quarter, reflecting an $18 million sequential decline from the anticipated seasonal pullback in product sales following the year-end strength in the utilities sector, which was further impacted by the shipment of some Q1 orders shifting into April. The decline from product sales was somewhat offset by an 8% sequential improvement in rental and service revenues, including 17% sequential growth from the targeted utilities and industrial end-markets, which benefitted from our previously announced fourth quarter acquisition in the Northeast and the start-up of large-scale projects in the South. The Industrial Solutions segment delivered $5.5 million of operating income and $11.2 million of EBITDA in the first quarter, which includes a $0.9 million operating loss and $0.6 million EBITDA loss associated with the Industrial Blending operation."

Lanigan continued, "The Fluids Systems segment revenues improved 10% sequentially, driven by broad-based growth across several key markets. In North America, revenues improved by 13% sequentially to $93 million, including 10% growth from U.S. land and 34% from Canada. These improvements were partially offset by a modest revenue decline in the Gulf of Mexico, driven by further project delays. International revenues improved 6% sequentially to $48 million in the first quarter, driven primarily by higher activity in Europe and Africa. Despite absorbing an increasing headwind from raw material cost inflation on certain long-term international contracts for which customer pricing is fixed, the Fluids Systems segment operating income improved to $3.4 million, delivering $7.4 million of EBITDA, reflecting the impact of the stronger revenues along with pricing and cost actions in North America. Corporate office expenses also declined by $1.5 million sequentially to $7.9 million in the first quarter, though the first quarter included $0.7 million of legal and professional expenses associated with shareholder, acquisition and divestiture matters.

"Regarding cash flows, operating activities provided cash of $3 million in the first quarter, including $5 million of cash used to fund an increase in net working capital. Although receivable DSO's improved sequentially, activity-driven increases in inventories used $15 million of cash, including international Fluids Systems purchases in preparation for projects scheduled to begin in the second quarter, as well as the delayed timing of Industrial Solutions product sales. Inventories were further impacted by cost inflation and elevated contingency stocks being carried in response to the ongoing supply chain uncertainty," added Lanigan. "Looking ahead, we expect positive net income generation in the second quarter, benefitting primarily from sequential growth in Industrial Solutions revenues and profitability, combined with lower corporate office expenses. We expect the improving market outlook across all facets of the energy sector, along with our ongoing portfolio actions to strengthen our Fluids Systems business, will provide a foundation for sustainable free cash flow generation going forward."

U.S. Asset-Based Loan Facility Amendment

The Company recently completed an amendment to its outstanding U.S. asset-based revolving credit agreement that was scheduled to mature in March 2024. The amended and restated $175 million asset-based loan facility (the "Amended ABL Facility") has a five-year term, expiring May 2027, and includes the following changes to the previous ABL facility:

Expands facility borrowing capacity associated with the Industrial Solutions rental mat fleet;

Replaces LIBOR-based pricing grid with a BSBY-based pricing grid set at BSBY, plus 150 to 200 basis points; and

Incorporates a sustainability-linked framework, with targets to be established based on agreed-upon sustainability metrics.

The total availability under the Amended ABL Facility is currently $133.5 million. The bank group includes Bank of America, N.A. (Administrative Agent, Joint Lead Arranger, Joint Book Manager, and Syndication Agent), JPMorganChase Bank, N.A. (Joint Lead Arranger, Joint Book Manager, and Documentation Agent), and First Horizon Bank.

Segment Results

The Industrial Solutions segment generated revenues of $35.4 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $51.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $53.3 million for the first quarter of 2021. Segment operating income was $5.5 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to operating income of $8.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $13.1 million for the first quarter of 2021. Industrial Solutions operating income for the first quarter of 2022 includes a loss of $0.9 million for the Industrial Blending business that we shut down in March 2022. Industrial Solutions operating income for the fourth quarter of 2021 included $0.9 million of incremental pre-tax expenses related to a multi-year sales tax audit and insurance reserves.

The Fluids Systems segment generated revenues of $141.0 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $127.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $87.8 million for the first quarter of 2021. Segment operating income was $3.4 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to operating income of $0.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and an operating loss of $6.8 million for the first quarter of 2021. Fluids Systems operating income for the fourth quarter of 2021 included $0.9 million of charges primarily related to facility exit and severance costs.

Conference Call

Newpark Resources, Inc. is a geographically diversified supplier providing environmentally-sensitive products, as well as rentals and services to a variety of industries, including oil and gas exploration, electrical transmission & distribution, pipeline, renewable energy, petrochemical, construction, and other industries. For more information, visit our website at www.newpark.com.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as "will," "may," "could," "would," "should," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "plans," "intends," and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying them. These statements are not guarantees that our expectations will prove to be correct and involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Many factors, including those discussed more fully elsewhere in this release and in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Newpark, particularly its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as others, could cause actual plans or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. These risk factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic; the worldwide oil and natural gas industry; our customer concentration and reliance on the U.S. exploration and production market; our international operations; operating hazards present in the oil and natural gas industry and substantial liability claims, including catastrophic well incidents; our contracts that can be terminated or downsized by our customers without penalty; our product offering expansion; our ability to attract, retain and develop qualified leaders, key employees and skilled personnel; the price and availability of raw materials; business acquisitions and capital investments; our market competition; technological developments and intellectual property in our industry; severe weather, natural disasters, and seasonality; our cost and continued availability of borrowed funds, including noncompliance with debt covenants; environmental laws and regulations; our legal compliance; the inherent limitations of insurance coverage; income taxes; cybersecurity breaches or business system disruptions; our restructuring activities; activist stockholders that may attempt to effect changes at our Company or acquire control over our Company; our ability to maintain compliance with the New York Stock Exchange's continued listing requirements; and our amended and restated bylaws, which could limit our stockholders' ability to obtain what such stockholders believe to be a favorable judicial forum for disputes with us or our directors, officers or other employees. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by securities laws. Newpark's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission can be obtained at no charge at www.sec.gov , as well as through our website at www.newpark.com .

Contacts: Gregg Piontek

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Newpark Resources, Inc.

gpiontek@newpark.com

281-362-6800

Newpark Resources, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021 Revenues $ 176,438

$ 179,563

$ 141,172 Cost of revenues 150,988

153,182

119,991 Selling, general and administrative expenses 24,433

26,690

20,911 Other operating (income) loss, net 50

(250)

(274) Operating income (loss) 967

(59)

544











Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss 64

(314)

(332) Interest expense, net 1,206

2,057

2,408 Loss on extinguishment of debt —

—

790 Loss before income taxes (303)

(1,802)

(2,322)











Provision (benefit) for income taxes (2,824)

1,879

3,040 Net income (loss) $ 2,521

$ (3,681)

$ (5,362)











Calculation of EPS:









Net income (loss) - basic and diluted $ 2,521

$ (3,681)

$ (5,362)











Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 92,118

92,043

90,701 Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock awards 1,821

—

— Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 93,939

92,043

90,701











Net income (loss) per common share - basic: $ 0.03

$ (0.04)

$ (0.06) Net income (loss) per common share - diluted: $ 0.03

$ (0.04)

$ (0.06)

Newpark Resources, Inc. Operating Segment Results (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended (In thousands) March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021 Revenues









Fluids Systems $ 141,014

$ 127,892

$ 87,849 Industrial Solutions 35,424

51,671

53,323 Total revenues $ 176,438

$ 179,563

$ 141,172











Operating income (loss)









Fluids Systems (1) $ 3,374

$ 932

$ (6,767) Industrial Solutions (2) 5,472

8,357

13,130 Corporate office (7,879)

(9,348)

(5,819) Total operating income (loss) $ 967

$ (59)

$ 544











Segment operating margin









Fluids Systems 2.4%

0.7%

(7.7)% Industrial Solutions 15.4%

16.2%

24.6%

(1) Fluids Systems operating income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 included $0.9 million of charges primarily related

to facility exit and severance costs.



(2) Industrial Solutions operating income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 included $0.9 million of incremental pre-tax

expenses related to a multi-year sales tax audit and insurance reserves. Industrial Solutions operating results include the Industrial

Blending business that we shut down in March 2022. Industrial Blending results are as follows:





Three Months Ended (In thousands) March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021 Revenues $ —

$ 533

$ 4,553 Operating loss (886)

(1,116)

(50) Depreciation 270

270

290 EBITDA (non-GAAP) (616)

(846)

240

Newpark Resources, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data) March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,307

$ 24,088 Receivables, net 187,609

194,296 Inventories 169,968

155,341 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,305

14,787 Total current assets 393,189

388,512







Property, plant and equipment, net 257,980

260,256 Operating lease assets 26,305

27,569 Goodwill 47,411

47,283 Other intangible assets, net 23,407

24,959 Deferred tax assets 2,260

2,316 Other assets 1,834

1,991 Total assets $ 752,386

$ 752,886







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current debt $ 20,767

$ 19,210 Accounts payable 95,309

84,585 Accrued liabilities 37,302

46,597 Total current liabilities 153,378

150,392







Long-term debt, less current portion 95,475

95,593 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 21,431

22,352 Deferred tax liabilities 6,370

11,819 Other noncurrent liabilities 10,589

10,344 Total liabilities 287,243

290,500







Common stock, $0.01 par value (200,000,000 shares authorized and 109,335,733 and

109,330,733 shares issued, respectively) 1,093

1,093 Paid-in capital 636,397

634,929 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (62,708)

(61,480) Retained earnings 26,866

24,345 Treasury stock, at cost (16,982,629 and 16,981,147 shares, respectively) (136,505)

(136,501) Total stockholders' equity 465,143

462,386 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 752,386

$ 752,886

Newpark Resources, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands) 2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss) $ 2,521

$ (5,362) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operations:





Depreciation and amortization 10,452

10,830 Stock-based compensation expense 1,468

1,279 Provision for deferred income taxes (5,202)

1,569 Credit loss expense 185

50 Gain on sale of assets (1,606)

(3,283) Loss on extinguishment of debt —

790 Amortization of original issue discount and debt issuance costs 178

1,082 Change in assets and liabilities:





Decrease in receivables 5,795

2,414 (Increase) decrease in inventories (14,812)

6,694 Decrease in other assets 17

1,275 Increase in accounts payable 11,246

11,437 Decrease in accrued liabilities and other (7,452)

(1,002) Net cash provided by operating activities 2,790

27,773







Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (7,621)

(8,649) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 575

8,027 Net cash used in investing activities (7,046)

(622)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Borrowings on lines of credit 69,188

51,922 Payments on lines of credit (65,202)

(56,922) Purchases of Convertible Notes —

(18,107) Proceeds from term loan —

8,258 Debt issuance costs —

(196) Purchases of treasury stock (4)

(6) Other financing activities (2,711)

(1,561) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,271

(16,612)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (376)

(882)







Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (3,361)

9,657 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 29,489

30,348 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 26,128

$ 40,005









Newpark Resources, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)

To help understand the Company's financial performance, the Company has supplemented its financial results that it provides in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") with non-GAAP financial measures. Such financial measures include earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), EBITDA Margin, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt, and the Ratio of Net Debt to Capital.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors, securities analysts and other parties in the evaluation of our performance and liquidity with that of other companies in our industry. Management uses these measures to evaluate our operating performance, liquidity and capital structure. In addition, our incentive compensation plan measures performance based on our consolidated EBITDA, along with other factors. The methods we use to produce these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA and EBITDA Margin

The following tables reconcile the Company's net income (loss) or segment operating income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measure of EBITDA:

Consolidated Three Months Ended (In thousands) March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021 Net income (loss) (GAAP) (1) $ 2,521

$ (3,681)

$ (5,362) Interest expense, net 1,206

2,057

2,408 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (2,824)

1,879

3,040 Depreciation and amortization 10,452

10,216

10,830 EBITDA (non-GAAP) (1) $ 11,355

$ 10,471

$ 10,916

(1) Net loss and EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2021 included the impact of $0.9 million of pre-tax restructuring

related charges in the Fluids Systems segment and $0.9 million of incremental pre-tax expenses in the Industrial Solutions segment

related to a multi-year sales tax audit and insurance reserves. Net loss and EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2021

included a $0.8 million loss associated with the purchase of a portion of our convertible notes on the open market. Net income (loss)

and EBITDA include the Industrial Blending business that we shut down in March 2022, as shown above.

Newpark Resources, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Continued) (Unaudited)

Fluids Systems Three Months Ended (In thousands) March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021 Operating income (loss) (GAAP) (1) $ 3,374

$ 932

$ (6,767) Depreciation and amortization 4,057

4,292

4,627 EBITDA (non-GAAP) (1) 7,431

5,224

(2,140) Revenues 141,014

127,892

87,849 Operating Margin (GAAP) 2.4%

0.7%

(7.7)% EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP) 5.3%

4.1%

(2.4)%

(1) Fluids Systems operating income and EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2021 included the impact of $0.9 million

of pre-tax restructuring related charges.

Industrial Solutions Three Months Ended (In thousands) March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021 Operating income (GAAP) (1) $ 5,472

$ 8,357

$ 13,130 Depreciation and amortization 5,712

5,230

5,136 EBITDA (non-GAAP) (1) 11,184

13,587

18,266 Revenues 35,424

51,671

53,323 Operating Margin (GAAP) 15.4%

16.2%

24.6% EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP) 31.6%

26.3%

34.3%

(1) Industrial Solutions operating income and EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2021 included the impact of $0.9 million

of incremental pre-tax expenses related to a multi-year sales tax audit and insurance reserves. Industrial Solutions operating results

include the Industrial Blending business that we shut down in March 2022, as shown above.

Newpark Resources, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Continued) (Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow

The following table reconciles the Company's net cash provided by (used in) operating activities calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measure of the Company's free cash flow:

Consolidated Three Months Ended (In thousands) March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (GAAP) $ 2,790

$ (16,683)

$ 27,773 Capital expenditures (7,621)

(2,690)

(8,649) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 575

4,269

8,027 Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) $ (4,256)

$ (15,104)

$ 27,151

Ratio of Net Debt to Capital



The following table reconciles the Company's ratio of total debt to capital calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measure of the Company's ratio of net debt to capital:



(In thousands) March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021 Current debt $ 20,767

$ 19,210 Long-term debt, less current portion 95,475

95,593 Total Debt 116,242

114,803 Total stockholders' equity 465,143

462,386 Total Capital $ 581,385

$ 577,189







Ratio of Total Debt to Capital 20.0%

19.9%







Total Debt $ 116,242

$ 114,803 Less: cash and cash equivalents (21,307)

(24,088) Net Debt 94,935

90,715 Total stockholders' equity 465,143

462,386 Total Capital, Net of Cash $ 560,078

$ 553,101







Ratio of Net Debt to Capital 17.0%

16.4%

