MDA Launches Pinup & Roundup Campaigns at Thousands of Retail Partner Locations Nationwide to Fund Summer Camp for Kids 8-17 Living with Muscular Dystrophy & Related Neuromuscular Diseases

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) today announced over 1,000 retail partner locations nationwide are participating with customer pinup, roundup or giving campaigns, now through October. Partners include, Alaska Commercial Company, Albertsons Companies Foundation, American Furniture Warehouse, Bojangles, Circle K, Food Depot, Green Valley Grocery, Gordon Foods, Graham C-Stores, Graham Enterprises, Marden's Surplus, Pete's Market, Pizza Hut, SPB Hospitality, Vallarta Supermarkets, Walgreens, and Weis Markets. To learn more about the MDA Summer Camp retail program and how to get involved, visit https://bit.ly/SummerRetail.

Funds raised from these campaigns support research, care, and advocacy for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis), and related neuromuscular diseases. This campaign also supports MDA Summer Camp for children ages 8-17 provided at no cost to families. Following two years of virtual MDA Summer Camp, MDA is building back the in-person experience in locations across the country and continuing a virtual option.

"I'm excited that MDA Summer Camp is returning in-person this year as well as virtually. This hybrid model means that any child in the United States living with a neuromuscular disease—including those with less mobility--can still participate. Summer camp provides kids with new experiences that build life skills and confidence, and it also lets them form new friendships. These personal connections are priceless because they provide our kids with support throughout the year. That is why we say, 'Summer camp isn't just a place, it's a feeling.' We are so grateful to our dedicated volunteers, retail partners, and generous sponsors for helping MDA build Summer Camp back stronger!" said Alicia Dobosz, MDA's Senior Director, Recreation & Community Programs.

Registration is now open for campers and volunteers, here. Watch MDA's Summer Camp video here.

About Muscular Dystrophy Association

Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is the #1 voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. For over 70 years, MDA has led the way in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating for the support of our families. MDA's mission is to empower the people we serve to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more visit mda.org and follow MDA on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

