Guidehouse Recognized by Washington Business Journal for Diversity in the Workplace

Guidehouse ranks #4 on Diversity Index of large companies in Greater DC; Underscores unwavering commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion

WASHINGTON, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting services to public sector and commercial clients, is proud to announce that the firm has been honored by the Washington Business Journal as one of the most diverse companies and employers in the Washington metropolitan area.

The annual Corporate Diversity Index ranks locally headquartered public and private companies based on percentage of total employees with various racial, ethnic, socioeconomic, and cultural backgrounds. Guidehouse ranks #4 for large companies in the greater Washington, DC area.

"We are honored to be recognized by the Washington Business Journal for our diverse team and leadership," said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer of Guidehouse. "Diversity is a cornerstone of our people-first culture. As we advance on our path of distinction, we are continuously looking to further embrace the uniqueness of our colleagues, foster a fair and equitable environment, and focus on driving inclusivity across our growing workforce."

A Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company, Guidehouse's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) program is a foundational component of company's culture. Through dedicated efforts across the firm, including the Listen. Learn. Act. initiative and the implementation of the CEO Blueprint, in 2021, Guidehouse successfully increased minority representation across its U.S. workforce by 3% year over year. This included a 4% increase at the executive leadership levels.

Guidehouse is frequently recognized by institutions focused on promoting diversity and inclusion, including being named a DiversityInc's Noteworthy Company, a Military Friendly® Employer, and a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality with a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index.

"At Guidehouse, we are deeply committed to DE&I and fostering a work environment where everyone is empowered to thrive," added Dominica Groom Williams, Chief Culture, Inclusion, and Diversity Officer of Guidehouse. "Our mission is to solve big problems, build trust in society and empower our clients to shape the future. This mission is driven by our incredible and diverse workforce, where differences are embraced and instrumental in building the best teams to solve the world's most complex problems."

