ClearScale Bolsters Executive Management Team with Two Key Leadership Promotions

AWS Premier Tier Services Partner Names Pavel Vasilyev as Chief Technology Officer and Ed Songaila as Vice President of Sales

SAN FRANCISCO, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearScale , a leading cloud systems integrator, announced the promotions of Pavel Vasilyev to Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Ed Songaila to Vice President of Sales. The newly promoted executives will help guide the company's strategy to scale its cloud professional services and managed services to the largest organizations worldwide.

(PRNewsfoto/ClearScale) (PRNewswire)

Vasilyev has been with ClearScale since 2017 and this is the third promotion he has received during his tenure with the company. Vasilyev will oversee an initiative that will combine all the company's cloud professional services under a single umbrella. The newly formed division will include presales, delivery, and managed services, all functioning as one unified team.

"I'm thrilled to be promoted to CTO at ClearScale because I can make a significant contribution to the rapid expansion of the company," Vasilyev said. "In terms of services and capabilities, we've been able to accomplish projects that companies with much more personnel have not been able to achieve. ClearScale has only begun to demonstrate its vast potential, and by investing in this organizational transformation, the company is on the fast track to unlimited growth."

Songaila was hired into the role of Director of Sales with ClearScale after nearly 10 years in sales management at CDW. In his new position as ClearScale's Vice President of Sales, Songaila will guide the strategic vision of the company's sales organization in alignment with Amazon Web Services (AWS), engage with customers at the executive level, and drive profitable top-line revenue growth.

"I'm very excited to join ClearScale, a company that's on a significant growth trajectory," Songaila said. "The reputation of ClearScale's engineering services is stellar and the executive leadership team is well-positioned to execute on our ambitious goals. We are ready to meet the moment of AWS' rapid expansion of market share in the cloud computing industry. ClearScale will ensure that our customers' goals are achieved through leveraging AWS, the world's best cloud computing platform, alongside ClearScale's renowned professional cloud services."

The promotions for Vasilyev and Songaila came after a year in which ClearScale significantly grew its customer base. The company has now delivered more than 1,000 cloud projects for over 500 customers since its founding in 2011. ClearScale is an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner that designs, implements, and manages innovative cloud solutions customized for each client, from SMBs to the enterprise.

"During his transformative tenure at ClearScale, Pavel has directed the profitable evolution of the company's cloud services offerings," said Pavel Pragin, CEO of ClearScale. "And Ed brings a wealth of cloud technology sales leadership experience to our company. With these leaders being promoted into their new roles at such a pivotal point in ClearScale's evolution, we're positioned to accelerate our growth trend as we continue delivering innovative cloud solutions for customers across all industries."

About ClearScale

ClearScale is a cloud-native systems integration, strategic consulting, and application development company founded in 2011. The company has successfully delivered more than 1,000 innovative cloud projects for clients ranging from startups to large enterprises and public sector organizations. ClearScale's AWS cloud experts design, implement, optimize, and manage customized cloud solutions that help customers achieve their business transformation initiatives. For more information, visit www.clearscale.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube .

Contact

Public Relations

1-800-591-0442

info@clearscale.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ClearScale