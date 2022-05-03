Boom Supersonic Accelerates Towards 2025 Net-Zero Carbon Pledge with European-Based Climeworks Deal

Commercial supersonic aircraft manufacturer enters long-term agreement with leader in direct air capture (DAC) technology

DENVER, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boom Supersonic , the company building the world's fastest and most sustainable supersonic airliner, today announced a 10-year agreement with Climeworks , a leader in carbon dioxide removal through direct air capture (DAC). As part of this agreement, Climeworks will remove a part of Boom's residual CO 2 emissions from the atmosphere and permanently store it underground, helping Boom achieve net-zero carbon by 2025.

To meet Paris Agreement climate targets, the IPCC and United Nations COP26 highlighted that the world must pursue carbon dioxide removal alongside drastic reductions in existing emissions. DAC is a highly scalable technology to remove CO 2 from the atmosphere. At scale, DAC will represent a crucial component of reaching net-zero carbon around the world. Researchers estimate that DAC has the potential to remove up to 310 billion tons of CO 2 by 2100, enabling global warming to be capped at 1.5°C.

At Climeworks' direct air capture and storage facility "Orca" in Reykjavik, Iceland, CO 2 is captured directly from the atmosphere and stored underground in basalt rock for thousands of years via the Carbfix method. This process results in truly permanent carbon removal. Climeworks' DAC technology is powered by 100% renewable energy and is considered among the highest quality carbon removal solutions on the market due to its permanence, measurability and scalability.

"At Boom, our commitment to a sustainable future is driven by a deep belief that travel can and should be a net good," said Kathy Savitt, president and Chief Business Officer for Boom Supersonic. "We're thrilled to collaborate with Climeworks, a pioneer in DAC technology, to help ensure that the supersonic future will be sustainable."

"Climate change is a crucial challenge of our time, requiring innovative solutions and radical thinking," said Christoph Gebald, co-CEO and co-founder of Climeworks. "Humanity's climate goals will only be met when innovation is applied to all sectors. We're excited to welcome Boom as our new long-term customer and help them address part of their residual emissions."

This agreement with Climeworks is the latest in a series of milestones Boom has achieved on its path to bring sustainable supersonic flight to millions of travelers. Overture, the company's flagship supersonic airliner, will be optimized for net-zero carbon operations and will be capable of flying on 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Boom is excited to work with partners committed to net-zero carbon Overture operations. Boom was also the first aircraft manufacturer to sign the Amazon Climate Pledge in 2020, committing to achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement by 2040.

About Boom Supersonic

Boom Supersonic is redefining commercial air travel by bringing sustainable, supersonic flight to the skies. Boom's historic commercial airliner, Overture, is designed and committed to industry-leading standards of speed, safety, and sustainability. Overture will be net-zero carbon, capable of flying on 100% sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) at twice the speed of today's fastest passenger jets. Overture's order book, including purchases and options, stands at 70 aircraft, and Boom is working with the United States Air Force for government applications of Overture. Named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2021, the Boom XB-1 demonstrator aircraft rolled out in 2020, and its carbon neutral flight test program is underway. The company is backed by world-class investors, including Bessemer Venture Partners, Prime Movers Lab, Emerson Collective and American Express Ventures. For more information, visit https://boomsupersonic.com .

About Climeworks

Climeworks empowers people to reverse climate change by permanently removing carbon dioxide from the air.

One of two things happens to the Climeworks air-captured carbon dioxide: either it is returned to earth, stored safely and permanently away for millions of years, or it is upcycled into climate-friendly products such as carbon-neutral fuels and materials. The Climeworks direct air capture technology runs exclusively on clean energy, and the modular CO 2 collectors can be stacked to build machines of any capacity.

Founded by engineers Christoph Gebald and Jan Wurzbacher, Climeworks strives to inspire 1 billion people to act now and remove carbon dioxide from the air.

Together we can build a climate-positive world.

