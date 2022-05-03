The Best Tummy Tuck Sarasota Offers Is At Sarasota Surgical Arts

Dr. Alberico Sessa Performs Tummy Tuck With Muscle Repair For Better Results

SARASOTA, Fla., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A strict diet and exercise program cannot always achieve a flat stomach. If a condition known as diastasis recti is present, a flat tummy may be impossible without surgical intervention. Dr. Alberico Sessa of Sarasota Surgical Arts performs muscle repair with his tummy tuck surgeries to address all potential causes of a pooch stomach and lead to better results that tend to last longer.

Diastasis recti is a separation of the abdominal muscles that often occurs during and after pregnancy, as a result of injury or incorrectly performed exercises, or yo-yo dieting. This can cause the stomach to protrude forward due to the loosened abdominal muscles that normally hold the abdomen tight.

Only removing skin and fat like in a traditional tummy tuck, does not address diastasis recti. During this procedure, Dr. Sessa also performs muscle plication to tighten the abdominal muscles and the abdomen overall. This helps patients get the flat stomach and toned physique they have worked hard for, but were unable to achieve via non-surgical means.

Dr. Sessa's tummy tuck patients often love their new bodies. One review reads, "Dr Sessa did an amazing job on my tummy tuck. I love my new stomach and navel. It looks great. I was so worried about my scar but it healed incredibly. I don't normally write reviews but this office along with the staff was great. I'm so happy I picked this doctor for my surgery. The office is clean and friendly. FYI, their follow-up is also great. They were there to answer all my questions or concerns. Thanks so much for the amazing work you did on me."

About Sarasota Surgical Arts : Dr. Alberico Sessa is a renowned cosmetic surgeon who specializes in many plastic surgeries including tummy tucks and other body contouring procedures. With decades of experience and has served the Sarasota, Florida area for over ten years, Dr. Sessa's skill and expertise allow him to offer the best Sarasota tummy tuck surgery. Sarasota Surgical Arts is located a fifteen-minute drive from Siesta Key Beach and features luxury cosmetic surgery for patients from around the world.

